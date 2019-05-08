McFadden Slated to Fill In For Kasey Kahne

CONCORD, N.C. (May 8, 2019) – Kasey Kahne Racing announced on Wednesday that James McFadden would be filling in for Kasey Kahne in the Wicked Energy Gum #9 car starting at the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink event May 24-25 at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kahne is recovering from an undisclosed injury after a crash at Williams Grove Speedway earlier in the season. Kahne still plans on traveling and assisting with the race team, but a timeline for his return to the driver’s seat has not been announced.

McFadden will return after being idle after injuries kept him from competition during the Sprint Car Easter Trail in Australia. McFadden has spent the past several summers in the United States with a handful of teams including JG Racing followed by a stint in the Highlands Tire #3 car in Central Pennsylvania along with an entry fielded by Willie Kahne in select races on the west coast. Last year in that Factory Kahne effort McFadden won the $10,000 to win Asparagus Cup at the Stockton Dirt track.