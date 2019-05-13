Jackson Motorplex Opening 2019 Season Friday With Iowa Speedway Night

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 13, 2019) – A week after postponing the season opener because of continued wet weather, Jackson Motorplex is gearing up to kick off the 2019 season this Friday during Iowa Speedway Night.

The 4/10-mile oval features the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc.

It marks the first of 10 races for the Midwest Power Series and MSTS Series at Jackson Motorplex this season. The 360ci winged sprint cars will be a part of the next three shows at the track.

Friday’s race pays $3,000 to win and $400 to start with heat race winners banking an extra $100 and the dash winner receiving a $200 bonus.

The Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids has 14 races at Jackson Motorplex this year. Friday’s show pays $500 to win and $250 to start.

Friday is the opening round of a dozen NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc events this season. The event pays $500 to win and $125 to start.

The pits open at 3 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. The drivers meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with the draw cutoff at 7 p.m. Hot laps start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors ages 65-years-old and older, and $5 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger.

Camping is available at the track.

Several giveaways will also take place this Friday.

Fans can register to win two tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on June 16.

Another opportunity is to enter for a chance to win a Caribbean cruise from Exit Realty-Great Plains and Tom Holthe and Associates Construction.

Also, the first 100 mothers through the main gate will receive a free carnation.

And children ages 12-years-old and younger can sign up on the Jackson Motorplex Facebook page to become a part of the Jr. Fan of the Night, which includes a tour of the pits before the races, free hot dogs, free merchandise, Victory Lane photos and trophies courtesy of Heser Auto & Detailing.

Don’t forget to download the new Jackson Motorplex app to keep up to date with everything.

