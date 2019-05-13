TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour Invading Harris Speedway This Saturday

Inside Line Promotions

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (May 13, 2019) – Round 2 for the TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour is this Saturday at Harris Speedway.

It marks the first of two races at the 3/8-mile oval in Harris, N.C., for the RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series.

Nick Tucker enters the event on top of the championship standings after winning the season opener on April 27 at Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C. That event featured 16 drivers and a strong field is expected at this Saturday’s race.

The infield opens at 4 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for general admission with children ages 10-years-old and younger free. Pit passes are $30.

Additionally, the TriboDyn Lubricants bonus is up to $750. It will be given out if a driver is running TriboDyn Lubricants products. All drivers in attendance at a race will be entered into the drawing. The feature winner of the race will draw a name out of a hat and if the driver selected uses TriboDyn Lubricants products, he or she will receive the bonus. If the driver only uses either TriboDyn Lubricants engine oil or gear oil, he or she will receive $250.

In other news, it was recently announced that the TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour event at 311 Motor Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., on June 8 will have one of the biggest paying purses in the history of the series. The winner will receive $1,000 with second earning $550 and third $475. It pays $311 to start the A Main.

VP Racing Fuels is putting up one free drum of M1 methanol to the team with the longest haul.

The event will be the first of several live streamed events through Total Sports Network. The series will host qualifying that night. The Fast Time Award pays $50 and one oil change from TriboDyn Lubricants.

2019 FEATURE WINNERS –

Nick Tucker – 1 (Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C., on April 27)

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: https://www.carolinasprinttour.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CarolinaSprintTour/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carolina305tour

MARKETING PARTNERS –

TriboDyn Lubricants, VP Racing Fuels, Superior Steering Wheels, Newlin Bar Service, Pitbull Lifts, Velocita Racewear and Next Level Custom Apparel

ABOUT CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR –

The TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour is a RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series that primarily competes in North Carolina and South Carolina. There are 16 points-paying races on the 2019 schedule as well as two non-points races on tap. Additionally, series drivers will see an increased payout at most tracks this year.