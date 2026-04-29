Persistent Rainfall, Cold Temperatures Cancel Ohio Weekend

With heavy rainfall across Ohio bringing several inches of rain, and weather models showing more rain throughout the week, combined with unseasonably cold temperatures hindering track drying, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Attica Raceway Park, and Sharon Speedway officials have agreed to cancel Friday and Saturday’s events.

If you purchased a ticket in advance for Friday’s race at Attica, and/or Saturday’s race at Sharon, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until May 29 to request a refund.

You can also use that credit toward these upcoming events at Attica and Sharon by calling 844-DIRT-TIX:

World of Outlaws Late Model Battle at the Border at Sharon (July 10-11)

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals at Attica (July 14)

Super DIRTcar Series Steel Valley 75 at Sharon (Aug. 11)

Sheldon Haudenschild’s NOS Energy Drink Buckeye Brawl at Sharon (Oct. 10)

Those who purchased patio seating and/or camping for this weekend’s Hartford Hustle at Sharon will receive a full refund for those purchases.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series now turns its attention to the “Keystone State” with a full week of racing and events, including the World of Outlaws Gettysburg Clash at Lincoln Speedway (May 5), the Hershey Sprint Car Experience at Hersheypark (May 7), and the World of Outlaws HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup at Williams Grove Speedway (May 8-9).

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.