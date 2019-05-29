DRIVERS EAGER FOR NEW HISTORIC NASHVILLE EVENT

By Nick Graziano

The riffs of guitars and harmonics of pianos are ingrained in Nashville’s history, and soon so will the thunderous roars of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

The Series will make its Nashville debut on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, for the inaugural Music City Outlaws Nationals at the quarter-mile Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The doubleheader race marks the first time the World of Outlaws will make laps around the quarter-mile track – located inside the half-mile speedway – covered in seven million pounds of dirt. It’s also the Series’ only stop in Tennessee this year.

While there are several new elements going into the historic weekend, drivers are excited for the new challenge.

“It’ll be fun,” said Tennessee-native Jason Sides. “It’ll be different for everybody because it’ll be some place we’ve never been. I know it’s a fun town. Hopefully we’ll have some good luck there.”

Sides Motorsports will field two cars for the doubleheader – one for Sides and another for California-native Tim Kaeding, whose ran seven races with the team, so far, this year. Sides said he would be pleased with having both cars in the top-five.

CJB Motorsports driver Shane Stewart has also expressed excitement for the race. He’s also entering the weekend with the momentum of a strong top-five run at Lawrenceburg Speedway on Monday.

“We’re excited to get to Nashville,” Stewart said. “Excited to be a part of that. Anytime we can dip into a new market, a new venue like Nashville — there’s been a lot of hype about it on social media, I think there’s going to be a big crowd there.”

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing driver Donny Schatz expects those hyped exploring Nashville to make their way to the doubleheader race.

“The market is great,” Schatz said. “Everybody is talking about going to Nashville. I’ve got friends coming from all over saying, ‘Hey we’re going to go out downtown.’ I’m like, well, I’m coming to race. You better be at the race.”

There will be big pay days on the line for drivers, too. The first night of the Music City Outlaw Nationals will pay $1,000 to start the Feature and $15,000-to-win. The second will pay $1,500 to start the Feature and an extraordinary $25,000-to-win.

Fans will also be treated to a plethora of entertainment. Hall of Fame rocker John Oates will serve as a Grand Marshal on Friday, May 31. Country music star Tim Dugger will perform a post-race concert Friday, May 31, and a pre-race concert Saturday, June 1, at 4 p.m. He’ll also be a host of the VIP Party Deck at the speedway during the event.

Big & Rich singer John Rich’s Redneck Riviera, located in downtown Nashville, will have drink specials throughout the week of the event for those with passes to the VIP Party Deck. Tickets to the Part Deck are available by calling 844-DIRT-TIX or by even upgrading tickets at the event.

It’ll be a can’t miss historic event, ingraining the roars of the World of Outlaws into the famous sounds of Nashville.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tenn. for the Music City Outlaw Nationals.

-Grandstand gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with Hot Laps at 6:15 p.m. and Racing at 7 p.m. both nights.

ABOUT THE TRACK

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is a 1/4-mile track with dirt layered on top of the asphalt track. There is no current track record for the dirt track.

Online – FairgroundsSpeedwayNashville.com

Phone – (615) 254-1986

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased by going to WorldofOutlaws.com/tix or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX.

1/4-MILE WINNERS THIS YEAR

There has been one race on a 1/4-mile track so far this year. Carson Macedo won at Silver Dollar Speedway on March 15.

NASHVILLE FAIRGROUNDS SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

No previous winners on the dirt track

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series – Woosprint.com

Twitter – Twitter.com/WorldofOutlaws – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOSprint – @woosprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlaws

YouTube – YouTube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – Dirtvision.com – Get your Fast Pass to watch all races LIVE for only $39/month

Twitter – Twitter.com/DIRTVision – @DIRTVision

Facebook – Facebook.com/WatchDIRTVision

DRIVER INFO

Follow World of Outlaws full-time drivers on Twitter:

Brad Sweet – @BradSweet49

Brent Marks – @bmracing19

Carson Macedo – @carson_macedo

Daryn Pittman – @darynpittman

David Gravel – @DavidGravel

Donny Schatz – @donnyschatz

Ian Madsen – @IanMadsen

Jacob Allen – @JacobAllen1A

Jason Sides – @SidesMotorsport

Kraig Kinser – @KraigKinser11k

Logan Schuchart – @Lschuchart1s

Shane Stewart – @shanestewart_5

Sheldon Haudenschild – @Haudenschild_17

AROUND THE TURN: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will next race on Tuesday, June 4, at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Ill.

2019 STATS

There have been 21 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (13 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 3

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 3

2 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 2

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 2

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 2

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

3 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (30 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 8

2– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 7

3– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 6

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 6

4 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 4

5 – Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 3

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 3

6 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 2

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 2

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 2

7 – Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 1

– Willie Croft, Roseville, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa. – 1

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (17 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

2 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 2

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 2

3 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (18 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

2 – Cale Conley, Vienna, W.Va. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– T.J. Stutts, Liverpool, Pa. – 1

– Cory Haas, York, Pa. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

C-MAIN WINNERS (5 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, Pa. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (22 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 8

2 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 7

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 7

3 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 5

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 5

4 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 3

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 3

5 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 2

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 2

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 2

6 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (15 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 3

2 – Cory Eliason, Santa Cruz, Calif. – 2

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

3 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Chad Kemenah, Alveda, Ohio – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Ind. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (18 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 67

2 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 65

3 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 58

4 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 53

5 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 52

6 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 51

7 – Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 35

8 – Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 34

9 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 33

10 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 32

11 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 32

12 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 30

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 30

13 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 29

14 – Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 19

15 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 15

16 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 10

17 – Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 6