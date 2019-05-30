Wet Grounds Force Macon Speedway Thursday Cancelation

From Adam Mackey

MACON, I’ll. (May 30, 2019) – Heavy overnight rains in addition to an already saturated property, have forced the cancelation of the Thursday, May 30 program at Macon Speedway. On schedule was the 95Q Up On The Wheel Modified 100 in addition to the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars and Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models. Macon Speedway’s next event will now be this Saturday, June 1.

Thursday’s cancelation marks the third of the season for Macon Speedway, while five events have been completed. The track is averaging well over 100 cars per night this season, while dodging rain drops. Unfortunately, the three events which have been canceled have been big ones. Macon Speedway was also forced to cancel a POWRi Midget show and postpone the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 100. The Lucas Oil event has been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 23.

Up next is Five Buck Night, this Saturday, June 1. Grandstand admission will be just $5, while kids 11 and under will get in free. A kids bike giveaway will also be held for those in attendance. Numerous businesses and sponsors have stepped up to support the giveaway with openings still available for donation.

Saturday racing will include the only visit of the season for the IMRA Division II Midgets. Also on track will be the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Sportsman, Archer’s Alley Street Stocks, and Hornets.

Saturday pits will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will be on track at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00.