Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Cole Ketcham. (Bill Miller Photo) Corey Smith. (Bill Miller photo) Issac Chapple. (Bill Miller photo) Travis Hery. (Bill Miller photo) Scotty Weir. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull. (Bill Miller photo) Cole Ketcham. (Bill Miller Photo) Matt Westfall. (Bill Miller photo) J.J. Hughes. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull won the sprint car feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday night May 31, 2019. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull and crew celebrate winning three feature events in a row at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull won the sprint car feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday night May 31, 2019. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: T-Mez Wins Back-to-Back Features at Gas City T-Mez Wins at Gas City Thomas Wins MSCS Feature at Gas City T-Mez Wins at Gas City Coons Wins at Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery