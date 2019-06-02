Cranston Conquers in DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Car Clash

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 1, 2019) – Luke Cranston is finding the showdowns pitting the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars versus the United Rebel Sprint Series.

For the second time this year, the Ness City native raced to victory lane in Saturday night’s DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Car clash atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park in southwest Kansas.

While Cranston paced the final ten rounds of the 25-lapper, other Saturday night winners included Tom Beavers in the IMCA Modifieds, Mike Lunow in the IMCA Sport Modifieds, Angel Munoz in IMCA Stock Cars and Reagan Sellard in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

In the 25-lap DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Car Clash, Cranston chased down early leader Ty Williams in traffic on the 16th round and went on take the checkered flag by nearly a half straightaway aboard the Myers-powered Mid-America Millwright/Tunnel Car Wash No. 49x Schnee.

After a pair of aborted starts, Williams and Cranston led the 24-car feature field to the green flag with the ensuing 25 laps run off in non-stop fashion. Williams gunned into the early lead and paced the field for the initial 15 circuits.

Cranston closed in to challenge for the point as traffic came into play after a dozen circuits and pounced on opportunity in traffic to take command on the 16th round.

Cranston slipped away in the final rounds with Williams holding on for runner-up honors. Jake Martens battled past Taylor Velasquez to snare the show position with Velasquez crossing the stripe in fourth. After starting 14th, defending track champion Steven Richardson was up to sixth within a handful of laps and then took over fifth for keeps on the 17th lap.

The initial start of the feature immediately went red when Chad Salem’s top wing failed and launched him into the turn one wall with Ross Essenburg getting upside down as well. On the second try, Aaron Ploussard looped it exiting turn four and collected Cody Lampe. All four drivers were done for the race with Salem taking a trip to the hospital.

Martens, Brian Herbert and Velasquez topped heat race action.

In the IMCA Modified ranks, Pierceville’s Tom Beavers wired the field in the 15-lapper to capture his first career DCRP victory.

Beavers gunned into the lead from the front row outside at the outset with Travis Simmons in two. Beavers was able to keep Simmons at bay throughout, taking the checkered flag with a four car-length advantage. Trent Gray claimed the show position with Jack Kirchoff and William Nusser.

Dodge City’s Mike Lunow earned his first DCRP win since the 2016 season by topping the 15-lap IMCA Sport Modified feature.

Lunow chased down early leader Joey Maupin for the point on the fifth round and paced the field the rest of the way to post the win ahead of Maupin with Jeff Kaup, Bart Baker and Kent Lampe rounding out the top five.

Lamar, Colorado’s Angel Munoz made it three-for-four on the season in the IMCA Stock Car ranks by leading the final 13 rounds of the 15-lapper.

After starting ninth, Munoz raced past early leader Tyler Walker for the lead on the third round and then weathered a caution that set up a green-white-checkered dash to the stripe. Munoz held off Troy Burkhart for the win with Chris Oliver, Ondre Rexford and Donald Kaup rounding out the top five.

Two-time and reigning IMCA Hobby Stock champion Reagan Sellard broke into victory lane for the first time this season in the 15-lap feature.

While the Bucklin racer gridded the field sixth, Danny Schulte paced the initial circuits before his mount began to falter upon the completion of the fourth lap. Sellard prevailed in the scramble for the lead and held point the rest of the way with Matt O’Hair, Eric Munoz, Skeets Salazar and Devon Ghumm filling out the top five.

Following Sunday’s third scheduled round of Micro and Kart action atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP, the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park returns to action with the Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals on June 13-15.

Dodge City Raceway Park – Sprint Car Clash

June 1, 2019 Results:

Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars vs. United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS):

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 48-Jake Martens, 2. 10-Jordan Knight, 3. 2J-Zac Blurton, 4. 72-Ray Seemann, 5. 34c-Cale Cozad, 6. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 7. 33k-Aaron Ploussard, 8. 7-Shane Sundquist.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 97-Brian Herbert, 2. 17x-Kade Hagans, 3. 17s-Chad Salem, 4. 98-J.D. Johnson, 5. 33-Koby Walters, 6. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 7. 11k-Tyler Knight, 8. 18-Brandon Sprott.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 2. 911-Ty Williams, 3. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 4. 49x-Luke Cranston, 5. 0-Steven Richardson, 6. 28-Tracey Hill, 7. 1x-Cody Lampe, 8. 49-Kris Moore.

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 49x-Luke Cranston, 2. 911-Ty Williams, 3. 48-Jake Martens, 4. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 5. 0-Steven Richardson, 6. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 7. 72-Ray Seemann, 8. 2J-Zach Blurton, 9. 17x-Kade Hagans, 10. 97-Brian Herbert, 11. 28-Tracey Hill, 12. 33-Koby Walters, 13. 34c-Cale Cozad, 14. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 15. 49-Kris Moore, 16. 7-Shane Sundquist, 17. 18-Brandon Sprott, 18. 10-Jordan Knight, 19. 98-J.D. Johnson, 20. 11k-Tyler Knight, 21. 33k-Aaron Ploussard, 22. 1x-Cody Lampe, 23. 17s-Chad Salem, 24. 51r-Ross Essenburg.

Lap Leaders: Ty Williams 1-15, Luke Cranston 16-25.

IMCA Modifieds:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 57-Joel Lane, 2. 7n-William Nusser, 3. 01-Jesse Smith, 4. 98-Danny Keller, 5. K17-Ryan Keller, 6. 22T-Trent Gray.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 3h-Ryan Heger, 2. 26-Tom Beavers, 3. 88J-Jack Kirchoff, 4. 36-Travis Simmons, 5. 17-Jake Schroeder, 6. D14-Derrick Dechant.

“A” Main (15 Laps): 1. 26-Tom Beavers, 2. 36-Travis Simmons, 3. 22T-Trent Gray, 4. 88J-Jack Kirchoff, 5. 7n-William Nusser, 6. 98-Danny Keller, 7. D14-Derrick Dechant, 8. 17-Jake Schroeder, 9. 57-Joel Lane, 10. 3h-Ryan Heger, 11. 01-Jesse Smith, 12. K17-Ryan Keller.

IMCA Sport Modifieds:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 21-Joey Maupin, 2. 44-Mike Lunow, 3. 92-Jeff Kaup, 4. 01-Kent Lampe, 5. 56m-Mike Appel, 6. 37-Bart Baker, 7. 15-Corky Knight, 8. 8-Brian May, 9. 55-Jake Huse.

“A” Main (15 Laps): 1. 44-Mike Lunow, 2. 21-Joey Maupin, 3. 92-Jeff Kaup, 4. 37-Bart Baker, 5. 01-Kent Lampe, 6. 56m-Mike Appel, 7. 15-Corky Knight, 8. 55-Jake Huse, 9. 8-Brian May.

IMCA Stock Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 25x-Troy Burkhart, 2. 3-Chris Oliver, 3. 20-Tyler Walker, 4. 2m-Angel Munoz, 5. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 6. 22-Donald Kaup, 7. 99-Gerald Walker, 8. 11-Ron Rich, 9. 33-Marlin Hogie, 10. 21-Josh Siebert, 11. 38-Caleb Rhoades.

“A” Main (15 Laps): 1. 2m-Angel Munoz, 2. 25x-Troy Burkhart, 3. 3-Chris Oliver, 4. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 5. 22-Donald Kaup, 6. 20-Tyler Walker, 7. 33-Marlin Hogie, 8. 99-Gerald Walker, 9. 11-Ron Rich, 10. 21-Josh Siebert, 11. 38-Caleb Rhoades (DNS).

IMCA Hobby Stocks:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 69-Danny Schulte, 2. 2m-Matt O’Hair, 3. 2s-Reagan Selllard, 4. 1c-Cody Ghumm, 5. 3-Brian Thomas, 6. 7-Tom Reed, 7. 3m-Eric Munoz.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 250-Tathan Burkhart, 2. 11d-Devon Ghumm, 3. 22r-Lyle Russell, 4. 19-Brett Copeland, 5. 24b-Sheri Berger, 6. 5s-Derrick Sprott.

“A” Main (15 Laps): 1. 2s-Reagan Sellard, 2. 2m-Matt O’Hair, 3. 3m-Eric Munoz, 4. 81-Skeets Salazar, 5. 11d-Devon Ghumm, 6. 3-Brian Thomas, 7. 24b-Sheri Berger, 8. 22r-Lyle Russell, 9. 250-Tathan Burkhart, 10. 19-Brett Copeland, 11. 69-Alex Schulte, 12. 7-Tom Reed (DNS), 13. 5s-Derrick Sprott (DNS), 14. 1c-Cody Ghumm (DQ).