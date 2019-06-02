Photo Gallery: Saturday Night of the 2019 Music City Outlaw Nationals Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Brent Marks (#19) and Shane Stewart (#5). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jeff Swindell (#14) racing for the lead with Shane Stewart (#5). (Mark Funderburk photo) Daryn Pittman (#9) racing with Carson Short (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap Saturday at the Music City Outlaw Nationals at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (#19) racing with Shane Stewart (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#41) and Tony Stewart (#14). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Brady Bacon (#99). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) and Daryn Pittman (#83). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and David Gravel (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Macedo (#2) and Brady Bacon (#99). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Tim Kaeding (#7S). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#41) and Jeff Swindell (#14). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brent Marks (#19) and Shane Stewart (#5). (Mark Funderburk photo) Russel Borland (#23) and Derek Hagar (#9JR). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brent Marks (#19) and Shane Stewart (#5) racing for the lead at the Nashville Faigrounds Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Ian Madsen (#18) and Derek Hagar (#9JR). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kraig Kinser (#11K) and Chad Boespflug (#98). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tony Stwart (#14) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ian Madsen (#18) and Daryn Pittman (#83). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart after winning the Music City Outlaw Nationals on Saturday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart after winning the Music City Outlaw Nationals on Saturday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart with his crew and wife Jen after winning the Music City Outlaw Nationals on Saturday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart wife Jen after winning the Music City Outlaw Nationals on Saturday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: T.J.’s Takeaways From the Saturday Portion of the Music City Outlaw Nationals Shane Stewart Scores $25,000 Victory in Music City Donny Schatz Wins Opening Night Feature at Nashville Nearly $330,000 at Stake During Nine-Day Span for World of Outlaws World of Outlaws Outlaws Invading Nashville in 2019 Music City Outlaw NationalsNashville Fairgrounds SpeedwayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws