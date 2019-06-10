Hagar leads USCS Sprint Speedweeks 2019 standings after 4 races (3 TO GO)

By Pete Walton
Atlanta, GA – June 9, 2019 – After 4 of the 7 schedule events were held at Greenville Speedway, Riverside Int. Speedway, Old No. 1 Speedway and Lexington 104 Speedway. Derek Hagar from Marion, Arkansas leads the 14th Annual and 2019 USCS Sprint Speedweeks presented by www.theCushion.com point standings. Sunbury, Pennsylvania’s Mark Smith follows Hagar in second place 28 points back. 3-time NASCAR Cup series Champion, Tony Stewart from Columbus, Indiana, who won two of the first four events is in third place in the mini-series point standings. Veteran sprint car legend Sammy Swindell from Germantown, Tennessee ranks fourth in the standings. Past USCS Champion Marshall Skinner also from Marion, Arkansas and two-time USCS National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee are tied for the fifth position going into the final three rounds. .
So far the USCS Sprint Speedweek mini-series has averaged 34 sprint car driver entries per night. The USCS Sprint Speedweeks 2019 fires back into action and continues for the final three events on Thursday, June 20th at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama, Then on Friday, June 21st visits Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi before crowning its 14th Speedweeks Champion at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Mississippi on Saturday, June 22nd.
For a full National schedule of events and rules go to www.uscsracing.comor call 770-865-6097. For track info each venue has both a website and Facebook page.
Pos. Car# Driver Point
1 9jr Derek Hagar 582
2 m1 Mark Smith 554
3 14 Tony Stewart 538
4 3 Sammy Swindell 536
5 26 Marshall Skinner 524
Tie 10m Morgan Turpen 524
7 4 Danny Smith 516
8 10 Terry Gray 504
9 28 Jeff Willingham 482
10 07 Johnny Bridges 480
11 47 Dale Howard 476
12 38 Tony Agin 474
13 13 Chase Howard 432
14 94 Jeff Swindell 426
Tie 44 Ronny Howard 426
16 1x Tim Crawley 420
17 17b Shelby Brown 410
18 39 Brad Bowden 406
19 40 Howard Moore 392
20 21b Brandon Hinkle 372
21 8z Zach Pringle 368
22 0 Dustin Adams 366
23 07 Brandon Taylor 348
24 72k Rick Kahler 324
25 10 Landon Britt 316
Tie 11 Tyler Horn 316
27 3g Paxton Gregory 314
28 10k Dewayne White 312
29 4 Tommy Snellgrove 300
30 29 Kyle Amerson 260
31 d6 Cody Gardner 228
32 15j Jeremy Middleton 224
33 99 Blake Jenkins 216
34 21k Kevin Hinkle 214
35 17 Alex Lyles 200
Tie 67 Hayden Martin 200
Tie 10k2 Jamie Manley 200
Tie 21 Spencer Meredith 200
39 2c Wayne Johnson 148
40 4 Carson Short 146
41 91 A Ernie Ainsworth 130
Tie 18T Tyler Vaughn 130
43 46 Jan Howard 114
Tie 88 Trent Moss 114
45 27 Curt Terrell 108
46 14 Bo Barber 100
Tie 3b Chris Banja 100
Tie 23p Hunter Poe 100
Tie 69 Jamey Mooney100
Tie 17 Jeff Leach 100
Tie 12T Joe Young 100
Tie 32x Robert Richardson 100