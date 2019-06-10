Hagar leads USCS Sprint Speedweeks 2019 standings after 4 races (3 TO GO)

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – June 9, 2019 – After 4 of the 7 schedule events were held at Greenville Speedway, Riverside Int. Speedway, Old No. 1 Speedway and Lexington 104 Speedway. Derek Hagar from Marion, Arkansas leads the 14th Annual and 2019 USCS Sprint Speedweeks presented by www.theCushion.com point standings. Sunbury, Pennsylvania’s Mark Smith follows Hagar in second place 28 points back. 3-time NASCAR Cup series Champion, Tony Stewart from Columbus, Indiana, who won two of the first four events is in third place in the mini-series point standings. Veteran sprint car legend Sammy Swindell from Germantown, Tennessee ranks fourth in the standings. Past USCS Champion Marshall Skinner also from Marion, Arkansas and two-time USCS National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee are tied for the fifth position going into the final three rounds. .

So far the USCS Sprint Speedweek mini-series has averaged 34 sprint car driver entries per night. The USCS Sprint Speedweeks 2019 fires back into action and continues for the final three events on Thursday, June 20th at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama, Then on Friday, June 21st visits Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi before crowning its 14th Speedweeks Champion at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Mississippi on Saturday, June 22nd.

For a full National schedule of events and rules go to www.uscsracing.comor call 770-865-6097. For track info each venue has both a website and Facebook page.

Pos. Car# Driver Point

1 9jr Derek Hagar 582

2 m1 Mark Smith 554

3 14 Tony Stewart 538

4 3 Sammy Swindell 536

5 26 Marshall Skinner 524

Tie 10m Morgan Turpen 524

7 4 Danny Smith 516

8 10 Terry Gray 504

9 28 Jeff Willingham 482

10 07 Johnny Bridges 480

11 47 Dale Howard 476

12 38 Tony Agin 474

13 13 Chase Howard 432

14 94 Jeff Swindell 426

Tie 44 Ronny Howard 426

16 1x Tim Crawley 420

17 17b Shelby Brown 410

18 39 Brad Bowden 406

19 40 Howard Moore 392

20 21b Brandon Hinkle 372

21 8z Zach Pringle 368

22 0 Dustin Adams 366

23 07 Brandon Taylor 348

24 72k Rick Kahler 324

25 10 Landon Britt 316

Tie 11 Tyler Horn 316

27 3g Paxton Gregory 314

28 10k Dewayne White 312

29 4 Tommy Snellgrove 300

30 29 Kyle Amerson 260

31 d6 Cody Gardner 228

32 15j Jeremy Middleton 224

33 99 Blake Jenkins 216

34 21k Kevin Hinkle 214

35 17 Alex Lyles 200

Tie 67 Hayden Martin 200

Tie 10k2 Jamie Manley 200

Tie 21 Spencer Meredith 200

39 2c Wayne Johnson 148

40 4 Carson Short 146

41 91 A Ernie Ainsworth 130

Tie 18T Tyler Vaughn 130

43 46 Jan Howard 114

Tie 88 Trent Moss 114

45 27 Curt Terrell 108

46 14 Bo Barber 100

Tie 3b Chris Banja 100

Tie 23p Hunter Poe 100

Tie 69 Jamey Mooney100

Tie 17 Jeff Leach 100

Tie 12T Joe Young 100

Tie 32x Robert Richardson 100