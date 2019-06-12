Brownells Big Guns Bash Weekend is here!

By Kendra Jacobs

The Brownells Big Guns Bash with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is THIS WEEKEND!

Both Friday AND Saturday night, the Knoxville regulars take on the Outlaws in a battle to show who’s most prepared for the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store. Will the Big Cat Brad Sweet continue his winning ways at Knoxville? Will three-time winner this season, Brian Brown, keep the trophy at “home”? Come out to the track and see for yourself!

Hot laps start at 6:45pm both nights. Adult tickets start at $30. Teen tickets start at $20. Kids 12 and under are free! Tickets can be purchased now here or at the ticket office on race day.