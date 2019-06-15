Seavey Dominates POWRi Make-Up Feature at Jacksonville

From POWRi

JACKSONVILLE, ILL. (June 14, 2019) – Continuing his historic hot streak on Friday night, Logan Seavey of Sutter, California led all 25 laps of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League makeup feature from April 28 to score a dominating victory at Jacksonville Speedway. Driving the Keith Kunz Motorsports, Mobil 1, Bullet/Toyota No. 67, Seavey won his third consecutive feature, making it six victories in nine starts this season, and pushing his career total to 13 POWRi National Midget triumphs.

Continuing the program from a rained out portion of an April 28 appearance alongside the World of Outlaws, this rescheduled race saw its own struggles with Mother Nature. Small afternoon showers delayed the start, but the makeup feature would run, although the evening’s Illinois SPEED Week show would eventually be postponed.

Starting on the pole position, Seavey outgunned his KKM teammate, Tucker Klaasmeyer of Paola, Kansas, into turn one and controlled the early lead. Breaking away as the lead pack, all eyes were glued on Seavey, Klaasmeyer and third-runner Cannon McIntosh, as the trio snuck away on a heavy track.

A restart with seven laps in the books shuffled the back end of the podium as a slight bobble from McIntosh opened the door for Jesse Love, who seized his shot and rocketed into the third position.

From there, attention returned again to the front of the field as Klaasmeyer approached Seavey with his sights set on a sneaky move into lap traffic. The reigning POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget champion, Klaasmeyer pulled the Link Belt Excavators, Bullet/Toyota No. 27 close to Seavey’s machine on several occasions, but struggled to find an opening to make his move.

As the checkered flag dropped on the makeup feature, it was California’s Logan Seavey scoring yet another dominant wire-to-wire victory aboard his Keith Kunz Motorsports, Mobil 1, Bullet/Toyota No. 67. The 2017 POWRi National Midget champion and current Illinois SPEED Week points leader, Seavey is on a historic run as the summer swing heats up. The 22-year old superstar has racked up six POWRi Midget victories in nine starts this year, including the last three straight, pushing his total to 13 career triumphs.

Tucker Klaasmeyer followed Seavey to the stripe and snagged a strong second-place finish aboard his Keith Kunz Motorsports, Link Belt Excavators, Bullet/Toyota No. 27. Rounding out the podium in only his second-career start, 14-year old Jesse Love of Redwood City, Calif. placed the Keith Kunz Motorsports, JBL Audio, Bullet/Toyota No. 97K in third-place with a stellar bid.

Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, Okla. brought the Dave Mac Motorsports, Drive WFX, Spike/Toyota No. 08 home in fourth-place, while Zach Daum concluded the top five aboard his Daum Motorsports No. 5D. Closing out the top ten was Holley Hollan in sixth, Jesse Colwell in seventh, Tanner Carrick in eighth, Daison Pursley in ninth and Joe B. Miller in tenth.

The sixth annual Illinois SPEED Week carries on tomorrow with a trip to the “Mighty” Macon Speedway, followed by the SPEED Week finale on Sunday, June 16 at Lincoln Speedway.

For fans unable to attend in-person, Speed Shift TV will have you covered with a live pay-per-view broadcast of both nights. Head over to www.speedshifttv.com to order your viewing pass today!

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Main Event (Makeup from 4/28):

1. 67-Logan Seavey, Sutter, CA (1); 2. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, KS (2); 3. 97K-Jesse Love, Redwood City, CA (5); 4. 08-Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, OK (4); 5. 5D-Zach Daum, Pocahontas, IL (7); 6. 67K-Holley Hollan (13), Broken Arrow, OK; 7. 71-Jesse Colwell, Red Bluff, CA (8); 8. 71K-Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, CA (6); 9. 9-Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK (15); 10. 21KS-Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO (18); 11. 17-Austin Brown, Millstadt, IL (14); 12. 57B-Clinton Boyles, Lee’s Summit, MO (17); 13. 28-Ace McCarthy, Tahlequah, OK (19); 14. 19S-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (12); 15. 22-Andy Malpocker, St. Charles, MO (10); 16. 3B-Shelby Bosie, Sherman, IL (3); 17. 3N-Jake Neuman, New Berlin, IL (9); 18. 11-Daniel Robinson, Ewing, IL (11); 19. 97-Tanner Thorson, Minden, NV (16); 20. 47BC-Andrew Layser, Collegeville, PA; 21. 39BC-Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (DNS); 22. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, OK (DNS); 23. 50-Daniel Adler, St. Louis, MO (DNS).

Lap Leader(s): Seavey 1-25.

Hard Charger(s): Miller +8.