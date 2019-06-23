Howard Moore Wins ASCS Mid-South Feature at Little Rock

From Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 22, 2019) – Topping action for the fifth time with the Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region, Tennessee’s Howard Moore raced from the right of the second row to win at I-30 Speedway on Saturday night in the A.G. Rains owned No. 3.

Moore’s first win of the year with the Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region, the No. 3 was chased to the checkered flag by Wayne Johnson. A snag in his Heat Races that saw the No. 2c disqualified for an infraction with the placement of the Nose Wing, Johnson ripped through the field from 23rd to grab the runner-up spot. Missouri’s Miles Paulus came up to third with Tim Crawley moving from seventh to fourth. Kyle Bellm completed the top five.

Jeremy Middleton from ninth made it to sixth with Charlie Louden from 12th to seventh. Zach Pringle was eighth, followed by Brandon Hanks who had to charge from 21st to ninth. Brandon Hinkle from 17th made it to tenth.

The Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region races again on July 6 at Diamond Park Speedway in Murfreesboro, Ark.

ASCS Mid-South Region

I-30 Speedway

Little Rock, AR

Saturday, June 22, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [2]

2. 1X-Tim Crawley, [3]

3. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [5]

4. 5-Kory Bales, [7]

5. 0-Dustin Adams, [8]

6. 12T-Joe Young, [4]

7. 32X-Robert Richardson, [6]

(DQ) 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [2]

2. 21-Miles Paulus, [4]

3. X-Charlie Louden, [1]

4. D6-Cody Gardner, [3]

5. 37H-Nicholas Howard, [5]

6. 2-Joseph Miller, [6]

7. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [8]

8. 84-Brandon Hanks, [7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Dustin Gates, [2]

2. 3-Howard Moore, [5]

3. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [3]

4. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [7]

5. 38-Rick Pringle, [6]

6. 99-Blake Jenkins, [4]

7. 23P-Hunter Poe, [1]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 3-Howard Moore, [4]

2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [23]

3. 21-Miles Paulus, [5]

4. 1X-Tim Crawley, [7]

5. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [3]

6. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [9]

7. X-Charlie Louden, [12]

8. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [2]

9. 84-Brandon Hanks, [21]

10. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [17]

11. 5-Kory Bales, [8]

12. D6-Cody Gardner, [13]

13. 32X-Robert Richardson, [20]

14. 99-Blake Jenkins, [19]

15. 6-Dustin Gates, [1]

16. 38-Rick Pringle, [14]

17. 2-Joseph Miller, [16]

18. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [11]

19. 23P-Hunter Poe, [22]

20. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [6]

21. 12T-Joe Young, [18]

22. 0-Dustin Adams, [10]

23. 37H-Nicholas Howard, [15]