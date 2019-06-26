Hagar Claims Back-to-Back Wins and USCS Speedweek Championship

Inside Line Promotions

BYRAM, Miss. (June 25, 2019) – Derek Hagar won the final two USCS Series Speedweek races last weekend to wrap up the event championship.

“We were supposed to race at the Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Ala., on Thursday night,” he said. “I was bummed it got rained out since we’ve had success there before. I was hoping we’d get a chance to do it again.”

Following the rainout, the weekend began on Friday night at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Miss., where Hagar started sixth in the dash and finished third.

“Then we started third in a heat race and finished second,” he said. “That lined us up sixth for the feature. We took the lead with about eight laps to go when we got into traffic and won the race.”

Momentum continued the following night at Jackson Motor Speedway. Hagar started on the pole of the dash and finished second. He then started seventh and finished fourth in a heat race.

“The dash and heat race put me fourth in passing points and the inversion draw was a four so that started me on the pole of the feature,” he said. “I fell back to second for the first eight or so laps, but got the lead back on a restart. We were able to maintain our position for the rest of the race and brought home another win. It was a good weekend and we had a lot of fun.”

Hagar’s two wins on the weekend give him three triumphs this season.

Next up he will travel to North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Ala., this Saturday for a USCS Series event. He finished fifth at the track last year.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 21 – Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Miss. – Dash: 3 (6); Heat race: 2 (3); Feature: 1 (5).

June 22 – Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss. – Dash: 2 (1); Heat race: 4 (7); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

15 races, 3 wins, 11 top fives, 11 top 10s, 13 top 15s, 14 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Ala., with the USCS Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagarDerek

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – B&D Towing and Recovery

Since 2002, B&D Towing and Recovery, which is located in Marion, Ark., has been the exclusive source for professional towing, recover and transport by major Memphis truck dealerships, parcel delivery companies, nationwide trucking firms and more. For more information, visit http://www.BnDTowing.com.

“B& D Towing supports racing,” Hagar said. “They can help anyone in the Memphis area. For anyone who needs a hand, B&D is recommended to save the day.”

Hagar would also like to thank Dynotech Performance, J&J Auto Racing, Fragola Performance Systems, Killer Coatings, Hedger Brothers Ready Mix, petra Construction, Southern Collision Centre, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, Xtreme Race Graphics, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Wings Unlimited, DHR Suspension, Valvoline, FK Rod Ends and Ti64 for their continued support.