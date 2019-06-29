Cummins Wins MSCS Feature at Brownstown

Midwest Sprint Car Series
Brownstown Speedway
Brownstown, IN
Saturday June 29, 2019
Feature: 1. 3R – Kyle Cummins, 2. 21 – Carson Short, 3. 4 – Justin Grant, 4. 70 – Jordan Kinser, 4. 17X – Dakota Jackson, 6. 11P – Brady Short, 7. 52 – Issac Chapple, 8. 10 – Aric Gentry, 9. 5S – Chase Stockon, 10. 75 – Dustin Christie, 11. 17 – Kendall Ruble, 12. 32 – Garrett Aitken, 13. 36 – Collin Ambrose, 14. 28 – Brandon Mattox, 15. 3JC – Josh Cunningham, 16. 61M – Stephen Schnapf, 17. 20 – Chayse Hayhurst, 18. 39 – Kyle May, 19. 77L – Justin Lewis, 20. 20X – Jake Bland, 21. 4B – Donny Brackett