Seven Events Slated in July for POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series!

By David Smith Jr.

Oberlin, Kansas It’s a busy month of July for the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing tour as seven events are on the docket, all leading up to the second annual Belleville 305 sprint car nationals during the first weekend in August.

The month of July agenda and information is as follows:

July 4 – Belleville High Banks. This will be a test and tune event for all drivers competing in the upcoming Belleville 305 Nationals atop the famed half-mile oval, celebrating Independence Day with $1000 going to the night’s feature winner.

July 6 – Thunder Hill Speedway. Two days after the Belleville High Banks event, the “Rebels” head to Thunder Hill Speedway in Mayetta, Kansas for yet another $1000 to-win event.

July 13-14 – RPM Speedway. Two night’s in the western Kansas of Hays for the tours annual stop will see Saturday and Sunday night action with Sunday night’s finale paying $2000 to win.

July 27 – SolomonValley Raceway. An annual stop in Beloit will see the series normal $750 to-win show kicking off yet another double-header weekend of racing.

July 28 – RushCountySpeedway. LaCrosse, Kansas will host the tour on a special Sunday night edition of 305-ci sprint car action with yet another $750 to-win show.

July 31 – ThayerCountySpeedway. Just across the Kansas state line, this will be the series last appearance in the “Cornhusker” state for 2019. This special $1000 to-win Wednesday night event should draw an array of drivers from throughout the country as they all make their way to Belleville the following three nights.

August 1-3 – Belleville 305 Nationals. The much anticipated second-annual event seems to have successfully replaced the Midget Nationals with over fifty drivers from across the country expected.

Thus far this season, nine events have been completed with Jake Bubak claiming three of those victories. Jake Martens, Jason Martin, Luke Cranston, Tod Plemons and Tanner Conn have all found victory lane once. Despite being held out of victory lane, two-time and defending tour champion Zach Blurton once again sits atop the current point standings as the month of July plays a pivotal part in the chase for the 2019 URSS championship.

More race and tour information can be obtained by accessing the tracks official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and daily updates an be found on their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS). Further inquiries can be obtained by calling series president Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.