Six New Members Inducted into the 2019 Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame

by: Troy Hennig

ROSEVILLE, CA – (June 25, 2019) … With the 12th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic sprint car race at the historic half-mile Calistoga Speedway quickly approaching it is with great honor that we are releasing the names and some quick information about the newest members inducted into the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame. The new class includes Billy Albini, Marvin Faw, Ted Finkenbinder, Rich Govan, Wally Talbot and the Tiner Family.

The 12th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic is scheduled to take place August 31st, Saturday night, and September 1st, Sunday Night, at the scenic and beautiful Napa Valley Fairgrounds in Calistoga. The Labor Day gathering is set to mark the first racing event of 2019 at the historic ½ mile oval dirt track. The racing format will feature the traditional non-wing 410 sprint cars of the USAC/CRA series, and the Northern Auto Racing Club/King of the West winged 410 sprint car series. Each series will qualify, run heat races and main events both nights. Front gate will open at 4 pm with racing scheduled to start at 6:30 PM each night. Tickets for the Louie Vermeil Classic can be purchased by calling 916-773-7223.

The 8th Annual Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame Induction dinner and awards banquet takes place on Friday night, August 30th. This evening is dedicated to the introduction of the six newest members into the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame.

The list is led alphabetically by famed crew chief Bill Albini who recently passed away on March 12, 2019. Albini is the winningest crew chief in the history of the NARC/KWS series. Albini assisted driver Brent Kaeding on numerous wins at Calistoga Speedway. This year it was announced that the NARC/KWS racing series have added a new perpetual award to honor late crew chief Billy Albini. The new award is called the Billy Albini Mechanic of the Year perpetual trophy. This award will recognize the mechanical ability and leadership skills needed to drive the success of their team and their ability to assist others in the pit area.

Charles Marvin Faw, who was normally referred to as Marvin or Marv, enjoyed many years of success in pursuing a racing career which spanned several years. It didn’t take long for Marv to show his driving talent in races sanctioned by the new Northern Auto racing Club and in 1962 he became the NARC Owner and Driver Champion. The’62 Championship was very special to 49-year-old Marv as he worked with limited funds and built his own equipment.

Ted Finkenbinder has seen success both as a driver and car owner throughout the last five decades. This icon in our sport has fielded a plethora of cars ranging from USAC Silver Crown, Sprints and Midget series to winged 410 and 360 sprint cars. Finkenbinder has also been a fixture at the Calistoga Speedway. His famed No. 3f is a recognizable car number known all throughout California. Finkenbinder has supported the speedway for over 40 years and at times has fielded two race cars in one night of racing.

Rich Govan won a sprint car main event at Calistoga Speedway June 14, 1975. He was behind the wheel of fellow Hall of Fame car owner Roger Henderson. Govan was a fixture during the 1970’s racing scene with the Northern Auto Racing Club. In 1975, Govan finished third in NARC points behind Ron Horton and champion LeRoy VanConett.

Wally Talbot has a long history with the Calistoga Speedway. His career spanned four decades. In 1958 he competed in his first race at Calistoga Speedway. Talbot’s last race at the track took place in 1984. He is a 3-time Northern Auto Racing Club series champion. Talbot drove for both Louie Vermeil and Stan Vermeil at Calistoga Speedway.

The Tiner family has a long history of competing at the Calistoga Speedway. Rod Tiner Sr. has enjoyed six wins at Calistoga Speedway as a car owner. The veteran crew chief is widely viewed as one of the smartest to ever turn a wrench on a sprint car. Brother Randy “Boo” Tiner has four career wins as a driver at the legendary ½ mile. “Boo” Tiner was also one of the most popular sprint car drivers to turn laps in Northern California.

Price for this night is $55.00 per person. Tickets can be purchased through HMC-Promotions by calling (916) 773-7225 Monday thru Friday 9 AM to 5 PM or Saturday 9 AM to 4 PM. No dinner tickets sold at the door.

The 8th Annual Hall of Fame Induction will take place inside the Tubbs Building located at the Calistoga Speedway. Doors will open at 5 PM and dinner is scheduled to be served at 6:30 PM. Veteran television auto racing reporter Bobby Gerould will once again be the master of ceremonies. Dinner will include Tri-Tip, salad, potatoes, veggies, and pasta along with dessert.