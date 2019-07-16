INDIANA SPRINT WEEK START TIMES SHIFTED

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (July 15, 2019)………The opening weekend of the 32nd annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week tour will have a cooler start with this Thursday through Sunday’s event times pushed back to later in the evening.

On Thursday, July 18 at Gas City I-69 Speedway, pits open at 4pm, front gates open at 5pm and hot laps begin at 7:30pm. On Friday, July 19 at Plymouth Speedway, pits open at 4pm, front gates open at 5pm and hot laps get on track at 7:30pm. On Saturday, July 20 at Kokomo Speedway, pits open at 4pm, front gates open at 4pm, and hot laps start at 7:30pm. On Sunday, July 21 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, pits open at 4pm, front gates open at 5pm and hot laps get underway at 7pm. All times Eastern.

USAC is committed to running an efficient program each night with only two divisions on the event card.

Following the first four events, NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week continues with more USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing. The second half of ISW kicks off Wednesday, July 24, at the Terre Haute Action Track before heading to Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville on Thursday, July 25, Bloomington Speedway on Friday, July 26, and the finale at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt on Saturday, July 27.