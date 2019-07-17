AMERI-FLEX / OCRS Sprints at Caney Valley Speedway July 27th

From OCRS

Tulsa Okla. (July 18, 2019) – The AMERI-FLEX / OCRS sprint car series has been tabbed to perform at the Caney Valley Speedway on Saturday July 27th. Due to multiple rainouts that have occurred at the speedway involving the series this season, this booking is a means to make up some of the lost dates.

Defending AMERI-FLEX / OCRS champion Alex Sewell was victorious in an April run at Caney Valley. Race time will be the traditional 7pm time slot with hot laps starting at 6:30pm. The winner will pocket $1500 for their nights efforts with $250 to start the main event. Modifieds and stock cars will also be on the program.

So note those calendars and planners accordingly that the Thunder of the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS sprint cars will return to Caney Valley Speedway Saturday July 27th!

First up for the 18 year old series is the 5th Annual Harold Leep Classic presented by Carter-Maxwell this Friday night at the Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee Oklahoma. Race time is 8pm. Sheldon Barksdale is the defending champion of the event.

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.ameriflexhose.com