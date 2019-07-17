Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Adds Sixth Win To 2019 Season With Grizzly Nationals Triumph

Bryan Hulbert

BELGRADE, Mont. (July 16, 2019) Further padding his point’s lead with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network this past weekend, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. picked up his sixth victory of the 2019 season in the weather-shortened NAPA of Montana Grizzly Nationals.

Hafertepe’s first win with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network in the state of Montana, the win was vindication after coming up one lap short in 2018 due to a flat tire.

Positioning the Hills Racing No. 15h on the pole of Friday’s 25-lap A-Feature, Hafertepe was challenged briefly on the start but went uncontested the rest of the event.

“Getting this win was a bid deal for us. I felt like we got robbed last year with the tire going down, and it was something that Pam [Hill] really wanted. It was all she had talked about, but she hadn’t really said much about it this year but I told her when I got there that I was going to do everything I could to get it done for her.”

Dominating by 7.722 seconds, Hafertepe stated the car was the best it’s been all year.

On the subject of what the team has been working on leading up to the Grizzly Nationals, Sam stated, “It was just a lot of little things. We found some stuff with our shock program we’d kind of overlooked before, and really just stuff like that. Sometimes you get in a rhythm of doing things and you can overlook the small things. With a couple of weeks off, we had the time and started doing some research on our program and found what we had been missing.”

Leading the series by 64 markers, the Hills Racing Team is readying for this weekend’s Battle at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont. on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

“I’m looking forward to a good surface this weekend. It seems like they’ve made some really good changes to the track so we’re looking forward to it. We’ve been there before so we have an idea of what to do and just ready for another two-day race weekend.”

Both nights this weekend go green at 7:25 P.M. (MT). The entire Hills Racing Team would like to thank David Hoiness and his family for their gracious hospitality during the weekend in providing the team a place to get ready.

For continued updates on Sam Hafertepe, Jr. log onto http://www.sam15.com and make sure to find him on Twitter (@samhafertepejr). For news on Hill’s Racing Team, log onto https://www.facebook.com/hillsracing/ and on Twitter (@HillsRacingTeam).

2019 Season to Date:

Events: 26; Wins -6 ; Top 5 – 14; Top 10 – 19; Top 20 – 20;

Coming Up:

July 19 – Big Sky Speedway (Billings, Mont) w/Lucas Oil ASCS

July 20 – Big Sky Speedway (Billings, Mont) w/Lucas Oil ASCS

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Online:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011628097506

Website: http://www.sam15.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/samhafertepejr

The Sponsors:

Hill’s Racing Team, Townline Variety, Heidbreder Foundation Service, Kiebler & Sons Lawn and Landscaping, Fisher Racing Engines, Super Shox, J&J Chassis, Smiley’s Racing Products, Hoosier Tire, Huggins Cams, Champion Oil, The Sparks Family, Lonestar Speedway, Keizer Wheels, XYZ Machining, Simpson Racing Products, CP-Carrillo, KSE Power Steering, FK Rod Ends, BMRS, Allstar Performance, Saldana Racing Products, Vortex Wings, DMI, Wilwood Brakes, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Hwy. 79 Collision.

No related stories.