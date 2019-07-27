Dalman Scores GLSS Victory at Gas City I-69 Speedway

Great Lakes Super Sprints
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, IN
Friday July 26 2019
Feature: 1. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 2. 28M – Conner Morrell, 3. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 4. 11R – Chase Ridenour, 5. 77 – Andrew Scheid, 6. 18 – Josh Shantz, 7. 22M – Dan McCarron, 8. 02 – Brandon Long, 9. 7C – Phil Gressman, 10. 20A – Andy Chehowski, 11. 84 – Kyle Poortenga, 12. 16W – Garrett Saunders, 13. 19J – Linden Jones, 14. 27X – Jared Lamberson, 15. 18S – Michael Summers, 16. 99 – Jack James, 17. 61 – Lucas Smith, 18. 27 – Brad Lamberson, 19. 91L – Alexis Adgate.