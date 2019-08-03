Seth Bergman Captures Summer Thunder Friday Night Showdown At CGS

By Ben Deatherage

Cottage Grove, Oregon- Cottage Grove Speedway hosted the return of the Summer Thunder Sprint Series on Friday, August 2nd. The Washington State-based tour was in action for the first of two straight nights of competition at the famed ¼-mile clay oval. A total of nineteen 360 Sprint Cars made the journey from the states of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Oklahoma as well as the Canadian province of British Columbia.

At the start of the main event, Devon Borden started the party off in sensational fashion. The Raymond, Washington teenager showed a lot of speed in open racetrack. However, around the halfway mark, Borden began to receive considerable pressure. After a fantastic dual with Seth Bergman for several laps, it would be Bergman taking over the role as the race leader on the seventeenth circuit.

Bergman had a handful of challenges, but he managed to keep all of them behind him. The Snohomish, Washington native, now residing in Owasso, Oklahoma, earned his eighth career series win, his third of 2019 with the STSS, and the first tour win at Cottage Grove. Seth is now tied with Sam Hafertepe Jr. for second on the all-time win list.

Tony Gualda scratched and clawed his way forward late in the race. The Hollister, California gasser managed to take home second while finishing third was Devon Borden. The rest of the top five consisted of Colton Heath, of Marysville, Washington and running for car owners Kelly Welch and Alan Larson, in fourth and fifth finishing Kyle Miller, from Salem.

Seth Bergman was the fastest qualifier in time trials at the start of the night. Heat races were won by Jacksonville teenager Tanner Holmes, Colton Heath, and Kyle Miller.

The Summer Thunder Sprint Series will return for the second night of action at Cottage Grove Speedway on Saturday, August 3rd. Pit Gates open at 1:00 PM, Front Gates 3:30, and Time Trials at 5:30 with Racing beginning at 6:00. Tickets are $13.00 for Adults, Seniors/Juniors/Military $10.00, Youths (6-12) $5.00, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. For more information and updates log on to www.cottagegrovespeedway.com or check out the official Facebook page.

Race Results:

Summer Thunder Sprint Series Race #12

Friday, August 2nd, 2019

Cottage Grove Speedway

Cottage Grove, Oregon

A-Feature: 1. Seth Bergman; 2. Tony Gaulda; 3. Devon Borden; 4. Colton Heath; 5. Kyle Miller; 6. Cam Smith; 7. Tyler Thompson; 8. Eric Fisher; 9. Bailey Sucich; 10. Tanner Holmes; 11. Lance Sargent; 12. Matt Hein; 13. John Stuart; 14. J.J. Hickle; 15. Hunter Stanley; 16. Duke Johnson; 17. Jake Wheeler; 18. Chris Bullock; DNS Cooper Desbiens