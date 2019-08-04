Legendary Racing Driver and Personality Wayne Landon Dies at 87

(August 4, 2019) — Legendary Michigan race car driver and personality Wayne Landon passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 87.

Landon was a standout in supermodifieds during his career racing seven nights a week during the peak of that division’s run in the Great Lakes Region winning multiple track championships. Landon also ran at Oswego Speedway on a regular basis.

After the supermodified scene went away Landon transitioned to sprint cars, winning his son’s memorial race Kalamazoo Speedway. Even after he retired Landon was regularly seen at the races to watch and visit with fans. Landon’s his larger than life, friendly personality that made him one of the most beloved people in Michigan racing.

Landon ended up with approximately 300 feature victories during his career and was inducted into the Michigan Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Service information for Landon will be announced in the near future.