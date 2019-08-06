The NOSville Nationals Start TOMORROW

From Kendra Jacobs

The 59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store will officially start tomorrow, August 7, with the BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night.

Wednesday qualifiers include 10-time Knoxville Nationals champion Donny Schatz, NASCAR star Kyle Larson, 360 Nationals champion James McFadden and more. A full list of Wednesday qualifiers can be seen here.

Currently there are 105 total entries for the 2019 event.

Only 15% of our seating still remains for Saturday’s Nationals finale. Tickets are available for all four nights, or individual nights, online, at the ticket office or by calling 641-842-5431.