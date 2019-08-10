Photo Gallery: Friday at the 2019 Knoxville Nationals Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Dominic Scelzi (#41S) racing with Spencer Bayston (#5H and Austin McCark (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Danny Dietrich flipped in turn three following a blown tire that ended his 2019 Knoxville Nationals. (Mike Campbell photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#11) racing with Austin McCarl (#2A). (Mike Campbell photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#11) racing with Austin McCarl (#2A). (Mike Campbell photo) Parade lap from Friday night at the 2019 Knoxville Nationals with Hunter Schuerenberg (#11), Shane Stewart (#5), Josh Baughman (#17) and Kerry Madsen (#2). (Mike Campbell Photo) Shane Stewart (#5), Dominic Scelzi (#41S), and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mike Campbell photo) Kerry Madsen after winning the main event Friday at the 2019 Knoxville Nationals. (Mike Campbell Photo) Kerry Madsen with Doug Clark after winning the Friday night main event at the Knoxville Nationals. (Mike Campbell photo) Kerry Madsen with his team in victory lane Friday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mike Campbell photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#11) racing with Dominic Scelzi (#41S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cale Thomas (#91) and Josh Baughman (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kraig Kinser (#11K) and Bill Balog (#17B). (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston (#5H) racing with Tyler Courtney (#71BC). (Mark Funderburk photo) Terry McCarl (#4) and Carson McCarl (#27). (Mark Funderburk photo) Terry McCarl (#4) and Thomas Kennedy (#21K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kraig Kinser (#11K) and Austin McCarl (#2KS). (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston (#5H) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#5) and Dominic Scelzi (#41S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tasker Phillips (#7TAZ) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15) and Terry McCarl (#4). (Mark Funderburk photo) Dominic Scelzi (#41S) racing with Spencer Bayston (#5H and Austin McCark (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#11) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Travis Rilat (#1) and Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Shane Stewart, Logan Schuchart, Kerry Madsen, and Dominic Scelzi all locked into Saturday nights A-Main for the 2019 Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: T.J.’s Takeaways: 2019 “Hard Knox” Edition Starks Stuns With First Career Knoxville Raceway Victory Schatz Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Fargo Larson Leads 2018 Nationals Points after Night One Schatz Wins World of Outlaws Feature at River Cities Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws