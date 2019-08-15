World of Outlaws Invade Big Sky Speedway in Billings on August 24

By Tony Veneziano

BILLINGS, Mont. — August 15, 2019 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series hits the track at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont., for the third straight year on Saturday, August 24 as O’Reilly Auto Parts presents the Big Sky Brawl at Billings.

Daryn Pittman won his second consecutive race and third overall at Big Sky Speedway last year. The 2013 series champion took the lead from Jacob Allen on lap-17 and stayed out front for the remainder of the 35-lap contest. Pittman won for the first time at Big Sky Speedway in 2005 and returned to victory lane again in 2017. Allen wound up second with 10-time series champion Donny Schatz in third.

Leading the way for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this season is Brad Sweet, who has a series-best 12 wins and 32 top-five finishes through August 10. Schatz is currently second in points, just two markers behind Sweet. Schatz has seven wins to go along with a series-leading 42 top-10 finishes.

David Gravel, who won the biggest race of his career, the Knoxville Nationals, this past weekend, is currently third in points. The native of Watertown, Conn., has seven overall wins in World of Outlaws competition this year. Pittman, who has two victories thus far in 2019, is fourth in the standings. Logan Schuchart, who has four wins, rounds out the current top-five.

Shane Stewart, who claimed the finale of the Music City Outlaw Nationals in Nashville earlier this season, is sixth in points. Carson Macedo, the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award, who has two wins, is seventh in the standings. Ian Madsen, who has one win is eighth, with Sheldon Haudenschild, who has a pair of victories in ninth. Brent Marks rounds out the current top-10. Also on the road again in 2019 are veteran drivers Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides and Jacob Allen.

Save $5 on General Admission tickets, when purchased at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

Tickets for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Big Sky Brawl at Billings, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont., on Saturday, August 24 can be purchased in advance online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by phone at 815-344-2023.

Tickets can also be purchased at the track on race day.

