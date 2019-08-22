Larson Strikes Gold Twice at Placerville

Gold Country Showdown
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, CA
Saturday August 22, 2019
NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series
Qualifying:
1. 16X-Andy Gregg, 10.493
2. 57-Kyle Larson, 10.546
3. 92-Andy Forsberg, 10.562
4. 16A-Colby Copeland, 10.576
5. 83SA-Tim Kaeding, 10.595
6. 29-Willie Croft, 10.628
7. 68-Chase Johnson, 10.634
8. 51-Brad Sweet, 10.673
9. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, 10.710
10. 88M-Sean Becker, 10.742
11. 17W-Shane Golobic, 10.743
12. 24-Rico Abreu, 10.743
13. 83-Dominic Scelzi, 10.763
14. 5H-Cole Macedo, 10.833
15. 76-Kenny Allen, 10.840
16. 38B-Blake Carrick, 10.863
17. 88N-D.J. Netto, 10.866
18. 7-Geoff Ensign, 10.867
19. 93-Stephen Ingram, 10.877
20. 28-Nathan Rolfe, 10.887
21. 21-Ryan Bernal, 10.913
22. 0-Bud Kaeding, 10.975
23. 21S-Shane Hopkins, 11.007
24. 98-Sean Watts, 11.007
25. 88-Jonathan Allard, 11.012
26. 0-Jason Statler, 11.037
27. 51X-Gary Paulson, 11.246
28. 15-Michael Sellers, 11.269
29. 6-Matt Demartini, 11.415
30. 18-Jenna Frazier, 11.717
31. 26-Billy Aton, 0.000
32. 85-CJ Humphries, 0.000
Heat Race #1:
1. 83-Dominic Scelzi
2. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
3. 83SA-Tim Kaeding
4. 88N-D.J. Netto
5. 88-Jonathan Allard
6. 21-Ryan Bernal
7. 16X-Andy Gregg
8. 6-Matt Demartini
Heat Race #2:
1. 5H-Cole Macedo
2. 57-Kyle Larson
3. 88M-Sean Becker
4. 0-Bud Kaeding
5. 7-Geoff Ensign
6. 29-Willie Croft
7. 0-Jason Statler
8. 18-Jenna Frazier
Heat Race #3:
1. 17W-Shane Golobic
2. 92-Andy Forsberg
3. 68-Chase Johnson
4. 93-Stephen Ingram
5. 76-Kenny Allen
6. 21S-Shane Hopkins
7. 51X-Gary Paulson
Heat Race #4:
1. 24-Rico Abreu
2. 16A-Colby Copeland
3. 38B-Blake Carrick
4. 51-Brad Sweet
5. 28-Nathan Rolfe
6. 15-Michael Sellers
7. 98-Sean Watts
Pole Shuffle Round #1:
1. 57-Kyle Larson
2. 92-Andy Forsberg
Pole Shuffle Round #2:
1. 57-Kyle Larson
2. 16A-Colby Copeland
Pole Shuffle Round #3:
1. 83SA-Tim Kaeding
2. 57-Kyle Larson
Pole Shuffle Round #4:
1. 17W-Shane Golobic
2. 83SA-Tim Kaeding
Pole Shuffle Round #5:
1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
2. 17W-Shane Golobic
B-Main:
1. 16X-Andy Gregg
2. 29-Willie Croft
3. 21-Ryan Bernal
4. 21S-Shane Hopkins
5. 0-Jason Statler
6. 98-Sean Watts
7. 51X-Gary Paulson
8. 15-Michael Sellers
9. 18-Jenna Frazier
10. 6-Matt Demartini
A-Main:
1. 57-Kyle Larson
2. 17W-Shane Golobic
3. 83SA-Tim Kaeding
4. 92-Andy Forsberg
5. 24-Rico Abreu
6. 16A-Colby Copeland
7. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
8. 68-Chase Johnson
9. 88M-Sean Becker
10. 83-Dominic Scelzi
11. 29-Willie Croft
12. 0-Bud Kaeding
13. 88N-D.J. Netto
14. 21-Ryan Bernal
15. 93-Stephen Ingram
16. 76-Kenny Allen
17. 21S-Shane Hopkins
18. 51-Brad Sweet
19. 16X-Andy Gregg
20. 7-Geoff Ensign
21. 28-Nathan Rolfe
22. 38B-Blake Carrick
23. 5H-Cole Macedo
24. 88-Jonathan Allard
Bay Cities Racing Association
Qualifying:
1. 1K-Kyle Larson, 11.821
2. 57-Maria Cofer, 12.064
3. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.069
4. 71R-Chase Johnson, 12.073
5. 4D-Robert Dalby, 12.091
6. 73K-Jake Swanson, 12.143
7. 47-Michael Faccinto, 12.214
8. 73X-Robby Josett, 12.508
9. 11E-Cory Elliott, 12.568
10. 28C-Colton Rodman, 12.898
11. 99-Robert Carson, 13.604
12. 73-Dillion Ito, 13.614
13. 78-Marvin Mitchell, 13.986
14. 14-Beau Lemire, 15.940
15. 74-JR Williams, 0.000
Heat Race #1:
1. 11E-Cory Elliott
2. 47-Michael Faccinto
3. 1K-Kyle Larson
4. 17W-Shane Golobic
5. 4D-Robert Dalby
6. 99-Robert Carson
7. 78-Marvin Mitchell
8. 74-JR Williams
Heat Race #2:
1. 57-Maria Cofer
2. 73X-Robby Josett
3. 71R-Chase Johnson
4. 73K-Jake Swanson
5. 73-Dillion Ito
6. 28C-Colton Rodman
Feature:
1. 1K-Kyle Larson
2. 11E-Cory Elliott
3. 47-Michael Faccinto
4. 73K-Jake Swanson
5. 17W-Shane Golobic
6. 73X-Robby Josett
7. 28C-Colton Rodman
8. 73-Dillion Ito
9. 78-Marvin Mitchell
10. 57-Maria Cofer
11. 4D-Robert Dalby
12. 99-Robert Carson
13. 71R-Chase Johnson
14. 74-JR Williams
15. 14-Beau Lemire