Courtney Wins Kokomo Smackdown

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 24, 2019 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – Sprint Car Smackdown VIII

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST QUALIFYING RACE: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon (#69 Dynamics), 2. Carson Short (#21 RCM), 3. Dave Darland (#36D Darland/Curb-Agajanian), 4. Cole Ketcham (#41 Ketcham), 5. Max Adams (#5m Adams), 6. Tye Mihocko (#5 Mihocko), 7. Brian VanMeveren (#24 VanMeveren). 2:14.56

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND QUALIFYING RACE: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Jason McDougal (#71p Daigh/Phillips), 2. Scotty Weir (#4p Pedersen), 3. Timmy Buckwalter (#7 LNB), 4. Isaac Chapple (#52 LNR/Chapple), 5. Josh Hodges (#74x Hodges), 6. Anthony D’Alessio (#01 D’Alessio), 7. Dustin Christie (#75 Christie), 8. Steve Thomas (#20 Thomas). 2:16.08

AUTOMETER THIRD QUALIFYING RACE: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Hunter Schuerenberg (#19BS Reinbold/Underwood), 2. Dustin Smith (#77 Smith), 3. Landon Simon (#23s Simon), 4. Corey Smith (#66s CS), 5. Matt Goodnight (#39 Goodnight), 6. Chris Windom (#5G Parallax/Goacher), 7. Shane Cottle (#2E Epperson), 8. Clinton Boyles (#57 Hazen). NT

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL: (First Round) #8 Kyle Cummins (#3R Rock Steady) defeats #1 Justin Grant (#4 TOPP) 41.99. #4 C.J. Leary (#19AZ Reinbold/Underwood) defeats #5 Chase Stockon (#32 32 TBI) 42.02. #3 Thomas Meseraull (#47 Eades) defeats #6 Logan Seavey (#19s Reinbold/Underwood) 41.58. #2 Tyler Courtney (#7BC Clauson/Marshall/Newman) defeats #7 Kevin Thomas, Jr. (#19 Hayward/Thomas) 42.67.

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL: (Semifinals) #4 Leary defeats #8 Cummins 40.98 (New Track Record). #2 Courtney defeats #3 Meseraull 41.11.

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL: (Finals) #2 Courtney defeats #4 Leary 41.56.

SEMI: (12 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Chris Windom, 2. Cole Ketcham, 3. Isaac Chapple, 4. Corey Smith, 5. Josh Hodges, 6. Matt Goodnight, 7. Max Adams, 8. Anthony D’Alessio, 9. Brian VanMeveren, 10. Steve Thomas, 11. Tye Mihocko, 12. Dustin Christie. NT

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (1), 2. Kyle Cummins (4), 3. C.J. Leary (2), 4. Justin Grant (5), 5. Logan Seavey (7), 6. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (8), 7. Brady Bacon (9), 8. Chris Windom (18), 9. Jason McDougal (10), 10. Chase Stockon (6), 11. Hunter Schuerenberg (11), 12. Scotty Weir (13), 13. Josh Hodges (22), 14. Max Adams (23), 15. Isaac Chapple (20), 16. Dustin Smith (14), 17. Corey Smith (21), 18. Carson Short (12), 19. Timmy Buckwalter (16), 20. Dave Darland (15), 21. Thomas Meseraull (3), 22. Cole Ketcham (19), 23. Landon Simon (17). NT

**Clinton Boyles and Shane Cottle flipped during the third heat. Thomas Meseraull flipped during King of the Hill.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-40 Tyler Courtney.

CRUME EVANS INSURANCE/KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Chris Windom (18th to 8th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Josh Hodges

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Matt Goodnight

PROSOURCE HARD WORK AWARD: Landon Simon

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-1,702, 2-Tyler Courtney-1,581, 3-Brady Bacon-1,564, 4-Justin Grant-1,525, 5-Kevin Thomas, Jr.-1,524, 6-Chris Windom-1,495, 7-Chase Stockon-1,472, 8-Jason McDougal-1,294, 9-Carson Short-1,273, 10-Isaac Chapple-991.

FINAL PROSOURCE SMACKDOWN VIII PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-23, 2-Brady Bacon-14, 3-Josh Hodges-9, 4-Jason McDougal-8, 5-Carson Short-8, 6-Tyler Courtney-7, 7-Scotty Weir-5, 8-Isaac Chapple-5, 9-Hunter Schuerenberg-4, 10-Corey Smith-4.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 29, 2019 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, Illinois – BRANDT River Town Showdown