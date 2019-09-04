World of Outlaws Cancel Event Slated for Sept. 15 at Fernley 95A Speedway

FERNLEY, NV — Sept. 3, 2019 — World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Fernley 95A Speedway officials have reached a mutual decision to cancel the event on Sunday, Sept. 15.

“Extenuating circumstances have unfortunately led us to canceling this year’s event in Fernley,” said World of Outlaws COO Tom Deery. “After much discussion and thought, we believe this is the best decision to make at this time.”

“We were looking forward to bringing the World of Outlaws to the Reno market, but in the end it’s just not right to do so at this point,” said Fernley 95A owner Dan Simpson. “We are excited about our weekly events in September and October and look forward to a bright future at Fernley 95A Speedway.”

Those who bought tickets in advance will receive a credit on their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used within the next two years. Those who would like a refund can call 844-DIRT-TIX Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern. The deadline for requesting refunds is Oct. 14, 2019.

