Balog, Ostermann and Raidart Hustle to Open Wheel Nationals Victories at Jackson

JACKSON, Mn. (Sept. 20, 2019) – Bill Balog, Javen Ostermann and Zach Raidart each earned their first feature victory of the season at Jackson Motorplex on Friday during the opening night of the Casey’s General Stores Open Wheel Nationals presented by Sea Foam.

The trio of victors on Harvey’s Five Star Roofing Night make it 32 different winners during 41 A Mains this season at Jackson Motorplex. Additionally, Bill Johnson became the final track champion as he garnered the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids title.

Balog, who started sixth, came out on top of a spirited battle for the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series and Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars main event. He owned a sizeable lead and was in turn three on the final lap when a caution occurred, setting up a green-white-checkered finish with veteran Terry McCarl on his rear bumper.

The duo duked it out for the win in a wild final stage with Balog edging McCarl by 0.265 of a second, warranting one of McCarl’s patented kisses on the cheek in Victory Lane for Balog.

“I didn’t need that last caution, but it made for a good show,” he said.

McCarl finished in the runner-up spot after starting seventh with eighth-starting Mark Dobmeier rounding out the podium. Austin McCarl maneuvered from ninth to fourth and Jake Blackhurst, who led early, placed fifth.

Balog set quick time out of the 29 drivers during qualifying before Tasker Phillips, Scotty Neitzel and Dobmeier captured heat race wins. Jody Rosenboom was the B Main winner.

Osterman was equally excited after recording his first Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids victory. Stu Snyder hustled from 11th to second and Elliot Amdahl ended third after starting fourth. Johnson wrapped up his championship in style by rallying from 14th to fourth and Brandon Bosma secured a fifth-place finish.

Michael Stien, Snyder and Dusty Ballenger each won a heat race. Blaine Stegenga claimed the B Main.

Raidart posted his fifth triumph of the year during Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series competition and his first at Jackson Motorplex. Tim Cox scored a runner-up result with Derek Crane, Jimmy Kouba and 16th -starting Johnny Parsons III rounding out the top five, respectively.

Cox, Ryan Zielski and Jake Kouba won the heat races. Natalie Klemko was victorious during the B Main.

The Jackson Motorplex season concludes on Saturday when all three divisions will compete during First Responders Night presented by EXIT Realty-Great Plains.

The pits open at 2 p.m. and the grandstands at 4 p.m. with racing set for 6:30 p.m.

Adult general admission tickets are $25. Student tickets for ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $12. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger.

Additionally, one lucky fan will win a Caribbean cruise for two from EXIT Realty-Great Plains and Tom Holthe & Associates.

Casey’s General Stores Open Wheel Nationals presented by Sea Foam

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, MN

Friday September 20, 2019

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Osborn and Son Trucking Qualifying

1. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.616[5]

2. 73AF-Joey Moughan, 13.650[1]

3. 17A-Austin McCarl, 13.672[13]

4. 4-Terry McCarl, 13.677[2]

5. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 13.701[21]

6. 18-Ryan Roberts, 13.719[9]

7. 2KS-Matt Juhl, 13.740[18]

8. 16-Travis Whitney, 13.751[12]

9. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 13.752[8]

10. 7T-Tasker Phillips, 13.756[10]

11. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 13.757[4]

12. 73-Jake Blackhurst, 13.795[28]

13. 44-Chris Martin, 13.799[11]

14. 64-Scotty Thiel, 13.811[20]

15. 7-Eric Lutz, 13.841[3]

16. 55-Brooke Tatnell, 13.873[14]

17. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 13.940[24]

18. 33-James Broty, 13.965[19]

19. 23-Russel Borland, 13.966[29]

20. 7H-Justin Henderson, 13.999[27]

21. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, 14.083[26]

22. 23W-Scott Winters, 14.091[30]

23. 35L-Cody Ledger, 14.100[23]

24. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 14.101[16]

25. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 14.364[7]

26. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, 14.482[22]

27. 29-Hunter Custer, 14.515[17]

28. 05-Colin Smith, 14.516[15]

29. 70-Chris Klemko, 15.324[6]

DNS: 3-Tony Kaus, 15.324

Behling Racing Products B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 14-Jody Rosenboom, [3]

2. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, [2]

3. 35L-Cody Ledger, [5]

4. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [4]

5. 23W-Scott Winters, [8]

6. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, [9]

7. 05-Colin Smith, [7]

8. 29-Hunter Custer, [6]

9. 70-Chris Klemko, [11]

10. 3-Tony Kaus, [10]

11. 18-Ryan Roberts, [1]

DNS: 2KS-Matt Juhl,

Weld Wheels Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7T-Tasker Phillips, [1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog, [4]

3. 55-Brooke Tatnell, [6]

4. 4-Terry McCarl, [3]

5. 44-Chris Martin, [5]

6. 23-Russel Borland, [7]

7. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [9]

8. 05-Colin Smith, [10]

9. 23W-Scott Winters, [8]

10. 2KS-Matt Juhl, 37.828[2]

All Star Performance Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel, [1]

2. 73AF-Joey Moughan, [4]

3. 16-Travis Whitney, [2]

4. 7H-Justin Henderson, [7]

5. 64-Scotty Thiel, [5]

6. 35-Skylar Prochaska, [3]

7. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, [6]

8. 35L-Cody Ledger, [8]

9. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, [9]

10. 70-Chris Klemko, [10]

EMI / AutoMeter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Mark Dobmeier, [2]

2. 73-Jake Blackhurst, [1]

3. 17A-Austin McCarl, [4]

4. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, [7]

5. 7-Eric Lutz, [5]

6. 33-James Broty, [6]

7. 14-Jody Rosenboom, [8]

8. 29-Hunter Custer, [9]

9. 3-Tony Kaus, [10]

10. 18-Ryan Roberts, [3]

Caseys General Stores A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog, [6]

2. 4-Terry McCarl, [7]

3. 13-Mark Dobmeier, [8]

4. 17A-Austin McCarl, [9]

5. 73-Jake Blackhurst, [2]

6. 35-Skylar Prochaska, [3]

7. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, [13]

8. 7T-Tasker Phillips, [4]

9. 55-Brooke Tatnell, [11]

10. 64-Scotty Thiel, [15]

11. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, [20]

12. 73AF-Joey Moughan, [10]

13. 35L-Cody Ledger, [21]

14. 2W-Scott Neitzel, [5]

15. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [22]

16. 44-Chris Martin, [14]

17. 23W-Scott Winters, [23]

18. 23-Russel Borland, [18]

19. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, [24]

20. 16-Travis Whitney, [1]

21. 7H-Justin Henderson, [12]

22. 14-Jody Rosenboom, [19]

23. 33-James Broty, [17]

24. 7-Eric Lutz, [16]

AutoMeter Wisconsin wingLESS Sprints

Qualifying

1. 9-Greg Olsen, 17.074[16]

2. 23Z-Zach Raidart, 17.075[2]

3. 91-Jimmy Kouba, 17.131[12]

4. 20-Natalie Klemko, 17.183[7]

5. 19K-Derek Crane, 17.274[17]

6. 6-Jake Kouba, 17.301[3]

7. 51-Charles Spoonmore, 17.305[8]

8. 21Z-Ryan Zielski, 17.319[22]

9. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 17.325[4]

10. 99-Bryan Roach, 17.328[9]

11. 70-Chris Klemko, 17.341[15]

12. 50-Rusty Egan, 17.344[5]

13. 40-Tim Cox, 17.354[24]

14. 01-Chris Dodd, 17.363[27]

15. 12-Shawn Swim, 17.401[29]

16. 12P-Johnny Parsons III, 17.438[20]

17. 29OG-Tom Eller, 17.579[23]

18. 38-Allen Hafford, 17.593[30]

19. 77-James Walldan, 17.623[13]

20. 22-Greg Alt, 17.654[10]

21. 6B-Vince Bartolotta, 17.658[19]

22. 00-Paul Shaffer, 17.689[14]

23. 1-Tommy Colburn, 17.744[18]

24. 61-Zach Hansen, 17.823[28]

25. 52-Craig Lager, 17.962[25]

26. 41-Dennis Spitz, 17.968[26]

27. 94-Jim Wehrman, 17.971[11]

28. 39-William Huck, 18.240[6]

29. 37-Sye Anderson, 18.555[1]

30. 38V-Travis Tennyson, 19.124[21]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 40-Tim Cox, [5]

2. 99-Bryan Roach, [1]

3. 9-Greg Olsen, [4]

4. 51-Charles Spoonmore, [2]

5. 12P-Johnny Parsons III, [6]

6. 77-James Walldan, [7]

7. 52-Craig Lager, [9]

8. 20-Natalie Klemko, [3]

9. 00-Paul Shaffer, [8]

10. 39-William Huck, [10]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21Z-Ryan Zielski, [2]

2. 01-Chris Dodd, [5]

3. 23Z-Zach Raidart, [4]

4. 19K-Derek Crane, [3]

5. 70-Chris Klemko, [1]

6. 37-Sye Anderson, [10]

7. 22-Greg Alt, [7]

8. 1-Tommy Colburn, [8]

9. 29OG-Tom Eller, [6]

10. 41-Dennis Spitz, [9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Jake Kouba, [3]

2. 91-Jimmy Kouba, [4]

3. 38-Allen Hafford, [6]

4. 50-Rusty Egan, [1]

5. 12-Shawn Swim, [5]

6. 4-Jordan Paulsen, [2]

7. 61-Zach Hansen, [8]

8. 6B-Vince Bartolotta, [7]

9. 94-Jim Wehrman, [9]

10. 38V-Travis Tennyson, [10]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 20-Natalie Klemko, [1]

2. 52-Craig Lager, [5]

3. 1-Tommy Colburn, [7]

4. 22-Greg Alt, [3]

5. 41-Dennis Spitz, [10]

6. 29OG-Tom Eller, [2]

7. 6B-Vince Bartolotta, [6]

8. 94-Jim Wehrman, [9]

9. 61-Zach Hansen, [4]

10. 00-Paul Shaffer, [8]

11. 39-William Huck, [11]

12. 38V-Travis Tennyson, [12]

AutoMeter A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 23Z-Zach Raidart, [3]

2. 40-Tim Cox, [5]

3. 19K-Derek Crane, [1]

4. 91-Jimmy Kouba, [2]

5. 12P-Johnny Parsons III, [16]

6. 9-Greg Olsen, [4]

7. 99-Bryan Roach, [6]

8. 4-Jordan Paulsen, [7]

9. 6-Jake Kouba, [10]

10. 20-Natalie Klemko, [19]

11. 51-Charles Spoonmore, [9]

12. 01-Chris Dodd, [11]

13. 21Z-Ryan Zielski, [8]

14. 12-Shawn Swim, [15]

15. 41-Dennis Spitz, [23]

16. 50-Rusty Egan, [13]

17. 38-Allen Hafford, [12]

18. 70-Chris Klemko, [14]

19. 52-Craig Lager, [20]

20. 37-Sye Anderson, [18]

21. 1-Tommy Colburn, [21]

22. 29OG-Tom Eller, [24]

23. 77-James Walldan, [17]

24. 22-Greg Alt, [22]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4S-Michael Stien, [1]

2. 23-Brandon Bosma, [2]

3. 5J-Javen Ostermann, [4]

4. 05-Colin Smith, [7]

5. 32-Trefer Waller, [3]

6. 1S-Ryan Voss, [6]

7. 22C-Chad Koch, [8]

8. 7X-Johnny Sullivan, [5]

9. 8-Micah Slendy, [9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Stu Snyder, [2]

2. 22-Kaleb Johnson, [3]

3. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, [7]

4. 15-Zach Glaser, [5]

5. 56-Bill Johnson, [8]

6. 05X-Brandon Allen, [6]

7. 35-Blaine Stegenga, [9]

8. 24-Christopher Thram, [4]

9. 1B-Brett Geldner, [1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, [3]

2. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom, [5]

3. 12-Tyler Drueke, [7]

4. 7-Shane Fick, [1]

5. 21-Brett Allen, [2]

6. 24X-Kade Higday, [8]

7. 43-Jake Greenwood, [10]

8. 69-Mike Moore, [6]

9. 12L-John Lambertz, [4]

10. 27-Rick Schroeder, [9]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 35-Blaine Stegenga, [2]

2. 22C-Chad Koch, [1]

3. 27-Rick Schroeder, [9]

4. 7X-Johnny Sullivan, [4]

5. 8-Micah Slendy, [6]

6. 12L-John Lambertz, [8]

7. 24-Christopher Thram, [5]

8. 43-Jake Greenwood, [3]

9. 1B-Brett Geldner, [7]

DNS: 69-Mike Moore,

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 5J-Javen Ostermann, [3]

2. 5-Stu Snyder, [11]

3. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, [9]

4. 56-Bill Johnson, [14]

5. 23-Brandon Bosma, [8]

6. 24X-Kade Higday, [18]

7. 21-Brett Allen, [15]

8. 05X-Brandon Allen, [17]

9. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom, [6]

10. 32-Trefer Waller, [13]

11. 22-Kaleb Johnson, [10]

12. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, [2]

13. 22C-Chad Koch, [20]

14. 35-Blaine Stegenga, [19]

15. 12L-John Lambertz, [24]

16. 27-Rick Schroeder, [21]

17. 4S-Michael Stien, [5]

18. 8-Micah Slendy, [23]

19. 7X-Johnny Sullivan, [22]

20. 05-Colin Smith, [12]

21. 15-Zach Glaser, [7]

22. 12-Tyler Drueke, [1]

23. 7-Shane Fick, [4]

24. 1S-Ryan Voss, [16]