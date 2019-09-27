Photo Gallery: 2019 James Dean Classic Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Sprint Car Championship Chris Windom. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom in victory lane at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom in victory lane at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom in victory lane at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom in victory lane at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) (l to r) Third place Justin Grant, winner Chris Windom, and second place Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chad Boesfplug (#98), Scotty Weir (#39G), and Harley Burns (#16K). (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull (#00) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Boespflug (#98) racing with Max Adam (#57). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Stockon (#32) raicng with Brady Bacon (#69). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant (#4) inside of Tyler Courtney (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Windom Wins the James Dean Classic at Gas City Grant Wins Friday at Ocala Windom Wins at Port Royal During Eastern Storm Windom Wins USAC Feature Saturday at Eldora Thomas Wins With Last Lap Pass at Plymouth Gas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto GalleryUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Sprint Car Championship