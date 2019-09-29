Hagar Leads it All With ASCS Mid-South at Jackson Motor Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

BYRAM, Miss. (September 28, 2019) – Picking up his fourth victory of the season against the Stealth Recover ASCS Mid-South Region, Derek Hagar led flag-to-flag Saturday night at Mississippi’s Jackson Motor Speedway.

Hagar’s eighth career win with the Stealth Recover ASCS Mid-South Region, the No. 9jr was chased to the finish by series points leader, Tim Crawley, with Ernie Ainsworth taking the final podium step. Brad Bowden had crossed fourth but failed to report to the scales following the race, resulting in the No, 39 being disqualified. Marshall Sinner advanced to the vacated position with Danny Sams completing the top five.

Joseph Miller made up six positions to sixth with Kevin Hinkle, Brandon Blenden, Chase Howard, and Jake Knight completing the top ten.

The next event on the 2019 lineup for the Stealth Recover ASCS Mid-South Region is the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tire at I-30 Speedway on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5. Information on the event, as well as tickets, can be found at http://www.i-30speedway.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS MId-South Region

Jackson Motor Speedway

Byram, MS

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [6]

2. 39-Brad Bowden, [3]

3. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [4]

4. 88-Brandon Blenden, [2]

5. 44-Ronny Howard, [1]

6. 13-Chase Howard, [7]

7. B52-Bill Mason, [5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1X-Tim Crawley, [4]

2. 26-Marshall Skinner, [1]

3. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [3]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III, [5]

5. 93-Jake Knight, [2]

6. 2-Joseph Miller, [6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [1]

2. 1X-Tim Crawley, [2]

3. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [5]

4. 26-Marshall Skinner, [3]

5. 24D-Danny Sams III, [6]

6. 2-Joseph Miller, [12]

7. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [7]

8. 88-Brandon Blenden, [8]

9. 13-Chase Howard, [9]

10. 93-Jake Knight, [10]

11. B52-Bill Mason, [13]

12. 44-Ronny Howard, [11]

(DQ) 39-Brad Bowden, [4] No. 39, DQ’d for not reporting to the scales.