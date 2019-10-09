ISMA To Conclude 2019 Season with Annual Trip to Thompson’s World Series

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (October 8, 2019) – The International Supermodified Association will conclude its 2019 season with the organization’s annual trip to the ‘World Series’ of Racing at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut this Saturday and Sunday.

Supermodified teams will first compete in Saturday’s heat races, before all attention turns to Sunday’s 50-lap finale which will decide the ISMA championship between defending champ Kyle Edwards and 2012 champion, Mike Lichty.

Lichty will be coming from Ontario and Edwards from Tennessee to partake in the final big block Super event of 2019. Only fifty four points separate them. The duo will be joined by regulars Mike Ordway Jr, Dan Bowes, Jon McKennedy, Ben Seitz, Mark Sammut, and Nick Capelli.

A pair of two car teams will be on hand, with Lane Racing fielding rides for multi-time winner Tim Jedrzejek and rookie sensation Jeff Battle. Chris Perley will also make his return to Thompson, while Michael Barnes will be piloting a second Vic Miller entry.

2019 Oswego Budweiser International Classic 200 champion Tyler Thompson, who finished fifth in the World Series one year ago, will be in the field searching for ISMA win number one. The 17-year old grabbed his first winged Super victory at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indy last month.

Joining Edwards from the midwest are two drivers that frequent the Midwest Supermodified Series; Rich Reid and AJ Leseicki. The New England contingent will be strong as well with additional support from Jamie Timmons, Bobby Chartier, and Dave Duggan.

Three other drivers that competed on Classic Weekend at Oswego; Danny Connors Jr. Dave McKnight, and Joey Payne, have also confirmed plans to race at Thompson. This weekend’s event will mark Payne’s first ISMA appearance in several years.

A full schedule of events as well as ticket pricing for Thompson’s World Series is available at ThompsonSpeedway.com. Racing will start at 1:30pm on Saturday and 12:30pm on Sunday, which also features a 150-lap event for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

About the International Supermodified Association: ISMA was founded in 1974 by multi-time Oswego Speedway champions Jim Shampine and Nolan Swift to ensure the future and longevity of Supermodified racing. Powered by their earth shaking 900 horsepower engines, the winged Supermodified is one of the fastest short track race cars in the world capable of reaching speeds up to 160mph. Through 45 seasons of operation, ISMA continues to be one of the most popular, well recognized touring series in short track racing. The organization has eleven events scheduled at nine different facilities this season that include stops in New York, New Hampshire, Ohio, Connecticut, and Ontario.

All-Time ISMA Winners at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park:

April 4, 1976 – Don MacLaren (50)

October 17, 1976 – John McLaren (Twin 75’s)

April 3, 1977 – Bentley Warren (50)

October 15, 1977 – Jim Shampine (Twin 75’s)

April 1, 1978 – Jim Cheney (30)

October 15, 1978 – Chuck Ciprich (100)

April 1, 1979 – Eddie Bellinger Jr. (35)

October 15, 1979 – Denny Wheeler (100)

April 6, 1980 – Bentley Warren (35)

October 13, 1980 – Eddie Bellinger Jr. (50)

October 18, 1981 – Jamie Moore (50)

October 17, 1982 – Doug Heveron (75)

October 15, 1983 – Doug Heveron (40)

October 14, 1984 – Gary Allbritain (40)

October 19, 1985 – Steve Gioia Jr. (50)

October 19, 1986 – Paul Richardson (50)

May 31, 1987 – Eddie Bellinger Jr. (50)

October 18, 1987 – Mike Ordway (50)

May 1, 1988 – Bentley Warren (50)

October 16, 1988 – Doug Heveron (50)

October 15, 1989 – Larry Record (50)

October 13, 1990 – Eddie Bellinger Jr. (50)

October 20, 1991 – Bentley Warren (50)

October 25, 1992 – Pat Abold (50)

April 25, 1993 – Bentley Warren (40)

October 17, 1993 – Russ Wood (50)

October 16, 1994 – Mike Ordway Jr. (50)

October 15, 1995 – Russ Wood (50)

October 20, 1996 – Randy Ritskes (50)

October 19, 1997 – Russ Wood (50)

October 11, 1998 – Randy Sweet (50)

October 10, 1999 – Ted Christopher (50)

October 15, 2000 – Chris Perley (50)

October 21, 2001 – Russ Wood (50)

October 27, 2002 – Russ Wood (50)

October 25, 2003 – Chris Perley (50)

October 17, 2004 – Chris Perley (50)

October 30, 2005 – Chris Perley (50)

October 15, 2006 – Nokie Fornoro (50)

October 14, 2007 – Chris Perley (50)

October 19, 2008 – Chris Perley (50)

October 18, 2009 – Chris Perley (50)

October 17, 2010 – Chris Perley (50)

October 16, 2011 – Chris Perley (50)

October 14, 2012 – Rob Summers (50)

October 20, 2013 – Ben Seitz (50)

October 18, 2014 – Chris Perley (50)

October 18, 2015 – Dave Shullick Jr. (50)

October 20, 2016 – Dave Shullick Jr. (50)

October 15, 2017 – Dave Shullick Jr. (50)

October 14, 2018 – Ben Seitz (50)