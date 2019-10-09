Sean Becker and Monhoff Racing Dominate Adobe Cup VIII at Petaluma Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

There is just something about Sean Becker and Petaluma Speedway that really click. With a series best 7 career Civil War Series wins under his belt at the bay area facility, Becker added another notch to his belt on Saturday night as he clean swept the 8th Annual Adobe Cup aboard the Monhoff Racing No. 88n, and picked up his eighth feature event win of the year.

Running a draw show that saw each driver run two heat races, Becker would flex his muscles early in the night, as he picked up the win during his first heat race by over nine seconds.

Coming back for another heat race later in the night, Becker was still on kill as he again worked his way forward and scored another heat race win, making him the highest point earner of the night.

On this night the Top-8 in points would move into a qualifying session where their two lap total time would line them up for the first four rows of the feature event. Not only did Becker earn quick time honors, but he also established a new all time Petaluma Speedway Track Record with his first lap which was a stout 11.861 seconds.

Moving into the feature event, Becker would slip back to second during the first lap as Kalib Henry jumped out to the early lead in one lap before the caution was needed.

Once back underway, Becker stayed glued to Henry’s rear bumper as the leaders reached the back of the pack in only three laps. On the race’s eighth lap, Becker would get the better of the youngster as he took command of the race, and never looked back.

On a hooked up and fast Petaluma Speedway gumbo like surface, Becker would not be denied as he drove like a man on a mission on this night. Though a late yellow would bunch the field up, Becker would not be denied as he capped off the nightly clean sweep, and celebrated high atop the Petaluma Speedway fence.

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-44, Wins-8, Top 5’s- 19, Top-10’s- 32

ON TAP: Becker now gets back to work with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour on Saturday night in Hanford, CA as he sits third in points with just two events left on the series’ schedule.

STAY CONNECTED: If you can’t be at the track, make sure to follow @MrsSharkBecker on twitter for constant updates, or become a fan on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SeanBeckerRacing1023.