Terre Haute IN Action Track Weekend News & Notes

The Terre Haute Action Track is set for a Friday night-Saturday night doubleheader weekend, October 11/12. On Friday night, the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars will be joined by the DIRTcar Modifieds. Then Saturday night, the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars make their only visit of the season.

*Friday night’s race will be the last of the season in the midwest for the USAC Sprints. They will then head west to finish out their 2019 campaign. USAC has run three events at the track already this season, putting on exciting races at each of them.

*The World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars will be racing at Terre Haute Saturday before heading to Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN for a final visit to the area this year. The Outlaws put on a great show last year, nearly going flag-to-flag with a great field of cars. A yellow waved on the last lap. Brad Sweet claimed the victory.

*The DIRTcar Modifieds will be racing full shows both nights with qualifying, heat races, and a feature for increased pay plus bonuses for the top three average finishes for the two nights.

*Tickets are available online at worldofoutlaws.com, by calling 844-DIRT-TIX, or at the gate on raceday. Reserved and general admission tickets will be sold.

Times Each Day:

Pits – Fri 3:00/Sat 2:00

Grandstands – Fri 4:00/Sat 3:00

Hot Laps – 6:30

Racing – 7:30

FRIDAY PRICES:

Reserved – $30

General Admission – $25

Kids 11 & Under Reserved – $10

Kids 11 & Under GA – FREE

Infield Tickets – $15

SATURDAY PRICES:

Reserved – $35

General Admission – $30

Kids 11 & Under Reserved – $10

Kids 11 & Under GA – FREE

Infield Tickets – $20

2 DAY PRICES:

Reserved – $60

General Admission – $50

Kids 11 & Under Reserved – $20

Kids 11 & Under GA – FREE

Infield – $30

Kids 11 & Under FREE

Only the top five rows in the covered grandstand are currently reserved seats. Everything else at this point is general admission.

