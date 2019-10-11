Rain showers force cancelation of Wabash Clash at Terre Haute Action Track

From Adam Mackey

(Terre Haute, IN) Persistent rain showers creating saturated grounds at Terre Haute Action Track have forced World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and track officials to cancel Saturday’s event at the Indiana track. The Friday portion of the weekend was also canceled, early Friday morning.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Saturday’s event at Terre Haute Action Track will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have 30 days to request a refund. For more details call 844-DIRT-TIX to speak with a customer service representative about your options.

The Greatest Show on Dirt will continue its high-octane show on Sunday at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.

For the latest on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, make sure to follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and at www.WorldofOutlaws.com.