2020 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire Entry Opens November 4

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, OK (October 25, 2019) – With the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire nearly in sight, entry for the “Mecca of Midgets” will open on Monday, November 4.

Entry forms will hit the mail in the next week with the entry blank posted to https://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453. Entries can be returned via Fax to (918) 836-5517, called in to (918) 838-3777, or mailed to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112. Entry forms must include a current W9 form which can be downloaded at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf

Early entry is $150 through December 13, 2019. After that, teams will pay an additional $50 per entry.

All cars competing in the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire must run a Muffler. Inserts will not be allowed. All car numbers and letter combinations must be legible from the scorer’s stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored.

The 34th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 13-18, 2020 atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.