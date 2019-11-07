Robbie Farr Enters the 2020 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

From David Mills

WARRNAMBOOL, Vic. (November 7, 2019) — Having endured all of the Highs and Lows that the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic can deliver, while continuing to bounce back, time after time for more, the Classic finally paid off for East Coast Pipeline Racing’s Robbie Farr last January when he tamed the one race that had truly eluded him of the best part of 30 years.

The emotional scenes for driver, crew and family that were so prominent on the infield post the Classic final, were testimony to what it meant for so many, to see Farr in victory lane.

Now as the 2019-20 season finds its feet, things will get hectic, Christmas will come and go and then all eyes will turn to the 2020 version of the Classic with Farr set to return as the Defending Champion for this very first time.

Not since Kerry Madsen truly announced himself by winning the Classic in 2005, 2007 and 2008, with only the infamous 2006 wash-out breaking his run, has any driver been able to defend the Classic Crown.

Prior to Madsen it was Donny Schatz in 2001 and 2002 who last completed a defence of the Classic. Others to have done so include Garry Rush (1976 & 77 and 1979 & 80), Jac Haudenschild (1981 & 82) and the Legendary Danny Smith who captured three of his six Classic victories in a row (1987, 88 and 89).

It is also worth noting that Smith and Rush shared Classic wins between them exclusively between 1983 and 1990!

So can Farr add his name to the list of Legends that have defended their Classic Crown and become just the 8th driver to have won two or more Classics, joining Rush, Haudenschild, Smith, Max Dumesny, Brooke Tatnell, Madsen and Steven Lines in this rare air.

In 2020 the defending Champion Farr, will again be at the wheel of the Garrett Racing Engines powered Cool Chassis with acclaimed Crew Chief Nick Speed swinging the spanners for car owners Barry and Felicity Waldron.

The team will again enjoy the great support of Hi-Tec Oils, Cool Chassis, Revolution Racegear, Mercure Sydney, Bell Helmets, Garret Race Engines and Smith Titanium.

Having finished 18th in the 2019 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, advancing from a C-Main finish in 2018, young tear-away Tasmanian Jock Goodyer is one of the up and coming young stars to keep an eye on this January.

Toward the end of the 2018-19 season, Goodyer was able to join forces with renowned Crew Chief Glen Beaton, a move that is sure to pay dividends in-the-not too distant future.

Having shown great car speed and now being listed as a contracted driver on World Series Sprintcars, all of the ingredients are there for Goodyer to continue to progress as he goes to work at the wheel of the KRE powered Maxim for the teams supporters – DB Goodyer Developments, See Eyecare, Slade Shock Technology Australia, KRE Race Engines, Cush Clothing Co, Allstar Performance, Quick Car, T22 Performance, Performance Racegear and Down Under Graphics.

Rounding out the first 12 Classic entries is, Victorian Troy Hose who will embark on his first Classic appearance having continued his Sprintcar apprenticeship in recent times, having been a long-time campaigner in many other divisions throughout Victoria.

The Hosey Earthworks, B & M Window Tinting and Kennard’s Hire Cool Chassis will be a welcome addition to the Classic field.

All race fans are reminded that on-line ticket sales for not only the 2020 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic but every meeting of the 2019-20 season at Sungold Stadium commenced on October 21.

The 2020 48th edition of the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic will be supported by the following sponsors; Performance Racegear, KRE Race Engines, GJ Gardner Homes, The Lady Bay Resort and KFC.

Copies of the 2020 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic entry form have been forwarded to the 2019 entrants while a PDF version is available for download from the Premier Speedway website www.premierspeedway.com.au