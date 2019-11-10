John Carney II Tops ASCS Southwest Region at Central Arizona Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

CASA GRANDE, AZ (November 9, 2019) – The season may be done for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, but John Caney II isn’t done winning as the El Paso, Texas native landed in Victory Lane with the ASCS Southwest Region at Central Arizona Speedway on Saturday night.

The seventh time that Carney has won in 2019, the triumph in Casa Grande marked the same number of times he’s topped the Arizona based tour.

Wheeling the Verville No. 01, Carney took the green from the pole and retained the point from there. Making the trip from Grand Forks, N.D., Mark Dobmeier crossed second with Eric Wilkins on the final podium step. J.T. Imperial and Alex Pettas completed the top five.

Jesse Baker crossed sixth with Nick Parker in tow. Bud Rowe, Jeff Lowery, and Joshua Shipley made up the top ten.

Up next for the ASCS Southwest Region is the 4th annual Copper Classic at Arizona Speedway.

Taking place Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30 the opening night of action will deal out $2,000 to win, $225 to start for the ASCS Southwest Region with Saturday’s action upping the winner’s bounty to $5,000 to win and $300 to start.

Along with the ASCS Southwest Region, the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series will also be in action at $1,000 to win, $150 to start Friday and $2,000 to win, $150 to start on Saturday. SWDRA Super Late Models complete the weekend card with $1,500 to Friday’s winner and $3,000 to the driver who tops Saturday.

Event information, prices, and directions can be found at https://www.arizonaspeedway.net.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Southwest Region

Central Arizona Speedway

Casa Grande, AZ

Saturday, November 9, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 01-John Carney II, [2]

2. 22-Jesse Baker, [1]

3. 75X-J.T. Imperial, [3]

4. 74-Colton Hardy, [5]

5. 45-Jeff Lowery, [6]

6. 6-Bud Rowe, [4]

7. (DNF) 18J-Paul Jones, [7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Mark Dobmeier, [2]

2. 2-Alex Pettas, [1]

3. 115-Nick Parker, [4]

4. 8-Eric Wilkins, [6]

5. 7-Joshua Shipley, [3]

6. 14-Cody Sickles, [5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 01-John Carney II, [1]

2. 13-Mark Dobmeier, [4]

3. 8-Eric Wilkins, [5]

4. 75X-J.T. Imperial, [6]

5. 2-Alex Pettas, [2]

6. 22-Jesse Baker, [3]

7. 115-Nick Parker, [7]

8. 6-Bud Rowe, [12]

9. 45-Jeff Lowery, [9]

10. (DNF) 7-Joshua Shipley, [10]

11. (DNF) 18J-Paul Jones, [13]

12. (DNF) 74-Colton Hardy, [8]

DNS: 14-Cody Sickles,