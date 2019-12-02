Short Track Nationals Returning To ASCS National Lineup In 2020

From Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (December 2, 2019) – Making its return to the National Tour lineup of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the $10,041 to win, COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tire is slated for Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3, 2020.

“We’re excited to have the Short Track Nationals back on the National Tour lineup. The history behind the event and the talent that pours in from across the country just makes it a natural fit on our schedule, plus the history that I-30 Speedway and the American Sprint Car Series have since day one,” stated ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

Last run under the National Tour in 2015, the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tire was unsanctioned in 2016 before returning to ASCS competition the following year with the ASCS Mid-South Region. Won by Sammy Swindell in 2017, the last two Short Track Nationals have been topped by Oklahoma’s Blake Hahn. The 2019 event drew a field of 70 competitors.

Asked about moving the event back to the National Tour schedule, I-30 Speedway Promoter, Tracey Clay, stated, “Everything just worked out for the 2020 season to go back to having the Short Track Nationals be a National event again. Having it under the Mid-South banner the last couple years has helped for some of those teams to start coming back, and for sure we saw that this year, so it just makes sense.”

Leading up to the two-night affair will be a practice night on Thursday, October 1. Both nights of racing will be complete shows with no lock-ins. Format, complete payout, and ticket information will be posted as the event comes into view on the 2020 calendar.

