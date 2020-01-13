Feature Winners: January 7-11, 2020

Carson Macedo. (Jim Denhamer photo)

Wednesday January 7, 2020
Maryborough Speedway – Tinana, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – James McFadden

Thursday January 8, 2020
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Kalib Henry
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jason Bates

Friday January 10, 2020
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars – Brock Dean
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Australian Sprintcar Open – Donny Schatz

Saturday January 11, 2020
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Corey McCullagh
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series – Callum Williamson
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Limited Sprints – Michael Keen
Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – New Zealand Sprintcar Championship – Jamie Larsen
Sonic Speedway – Swan Hill, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Matt Mills
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – George Tatnell Classic – Michael Stewart
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – George Tatnell Classic / Ultimate Sydney Speedweek Championship – Carson Macedo
Westline Speedway – Whyalla, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Chris James

