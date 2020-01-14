Preliminary Night Entries Announced for the 2020 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

From David Mills

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 14, 2020) — The 2020 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is now just days away, with a car count currently sitting at 109, that has now been split into its qualifying nights.

Confirmation has been received for the entries of Jordyn Brazier, Victorian duo Paul Solomon and Brenten Farrer while the Northern Territories Jamie O’Neill has also lodged his entry form.

Brazier will again be at the wheel of the NS21 Maxim, with his legendary Pop Steve on the spanners along with six-time National Champion father Garry.

The team are working overtime after a nasty wreck at Sydney Speedway just last weekend to ensure that the Castrol Edge, Cobra waste Solutions, PWR Radiators, PASS Powdercoating, Vortex Wings, Weld Wheels, Blackshaw’s and Racing Optics NS21 is ready for battle.

Having made the B-Main at last years event, Paul Solomon will be back in the Austar Access Hire, Melbourne Malibu, Weldworx, Dirt X Ind, CPS Liquid Waste and Central Vic Earth Worx, Triple X Solomon Group V7.

Brenten Farrar is another of the drivers to have made the B-Main in 2019.

Farrer will drive the V34 maxim with support from Frijtek, Bradshaw Assessment, Kart Magic, Ayross, BF Car Carriers and TruTest, while Jamie O’Neil will make the long haul from the Darwin suburb of Berrimah to represent his partners, Repco Pinelands, Triple X, Austec Irrigation and Atlantic Oils, while also acknowledging the support of his wife Amy!

The 109th entry, remains open with the J&S Drilling team having entered the W60 car with a driver to be confirmed.

The qualifying nights have now also been assembled, with Night One set to roll out and include four previous Classic Champions, with Saturday set to be represented by five different Classic winners, with a grand total of ten Crowns between them!

The 10 strong American Contingent is split evenly across both Friday and Saturday night, while a total of 14 Australian Championship wins will be represented, with Friday containing three different Aussie Champions, with four wins between them, while Saturday also has three Australian Champions slated to greet the starter on night two, with an amazing ten Championships amongst them.

When it comes to World Series Sprintcars Champions, Friday will have two Series Champions amongst the 55 strong field, while Saturday’s 54 car field will feature three National Touring Series winners.

No matter which way you look at it, from this far out, it is most definitely going to be a hard fought Classic, with picking a likely winner a very tough job, with arguments and cases to be put forward for any number of the 109 entries.

Night One Qualifiers

CAR DRIVER

A1 Andrew Scheuerle

2D Ben Atkinson

V3 Shane Stewart

Q5 Cody Maroske

VA6 Tim Kaeding

Q7 Robbie Farr

V8 Bobby Daly

N10 Luke Stirton

W11 Jason Kendrick

S13 Brock Hallett

S14 Brendan Quinn

W14 Jason Pryde

S15 Aidan Hall

Q17 Luke Oldfield

W17 James McFadden

N20 Troy Little

S20 Glen Sutherland

V20 Brayden Cooley

VA21 Shaun Dobson

T22 Jock Goodyer

VA22 Leigh Mugavin

V25 Jack Lee

W25 Taylor Milling

NT26 Tony Moule

V27 Ross Jarred

VA27 Scott Bogucki

V28 Andrew Hughes

V32 Stephen Spark

V34 Brenten Farrer

V39 Brett Smith

V40 Rusty Hickman

V42 Jye O’Keeffe

V44 Tim Van Ginneken

N48 Jackson Delamont

V50 Darren Clarke

V52 Darren Mollenoyux

W53 Ben Ellement

Q54 Randy Morgan

V57 Troy Hose

Q59 Kevin Titman

V60 Jordyn Charge

W60 TBA

T62 Tate Frost

V64 David Aldersley

N65 Mitchell Gee

V68 Brett Milburn

USA71 Gio Scelzi

Q78 Andrew Corbet

S81 Luke Dillon

VA82 Mathew O’Shannassy

N89 Brayden Willmington

S96 Brendan Guerin

S97 Buddy Kofoid

V98 Peter Doukas

USA99 Kyle Larson

Night Two Qualifiers

CAR DRIVER

S2 Craig Van Der Stelt

T2 Scott Bissett

V2 Domain Ramsay

W2 Kerry Madsen

NS4 Ian Madsen

S4 Lisa Walker

USA4 Kalib Henry

VA4 Carly Walsh

NQ5 Danny Reidy

T7 Tim Hutchins

V7 Paul Solomon

VA12 Mark Carlin

N16 Daniel Sayre

V17 Dennis Jones

S19 Tim Shaffer

NS21 Jordyn Brazier

Q23 Lachlan McHugh

NT24 Jamie O’Neil

W26 Cory Eliason

S27 Daniel Pestka

VA29 Terry Rankin

V35 Jamie Veal

N36 Eddie Lumbar

S37 Terry Kelly

V37 Grant Anderson

N40 Chris McInerney

S45 Jake Tranter

T45 Kurt Luttrell

V45 Mike Van Bremen

N47 Marcus Dumesny

V48 Adam King

V49 Ricky Clarke

VA51 Robert Nicholas

N53 Jessie Attard

USA55 McKenna Haase

V55 Brooke Tatnell

V56 James Aranyosi

N57 Matt Dumesny

S63 Ryan Jones

V70 John Vogels

V72 Jacob Smith

V73 Charles Hunter

VA75 David Donegan

V77 Brayden Parr

S78 Keke Falland

V81 Robbie Paton

VA81 Rhys Baxter

Q83 Steven Lines

Q88 Ryan McNamara

V88 David Murcott

VA88 Grant Stansfield

V90 Corey McCullagh

N92 Sammy Walsh

N99 Carson Macedo

The 2020 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is supported by KFC, Performance Racegear, The Lady Bay Resort, GJ Gardner Homes and KRE Race Engines and will be held from Friday January 24, 2020 through to Sunday January 26, 2020.

Tickets for the Classic are currently available via www.premierspeedway.com.au with three and single night ticket options available.

On-line sales will cease at midnight on Thursday January 23, 2020 with nightly ticket sales available from the Warrnambool side gates from 9am on Friday January 24, 2020.