Preliminary Night Entries Announced for the 2020 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

From David Mills
WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 14, 2020) — The 2020 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is now just days away, with a car count currently sitting at 109, that has now been split into its qualifying nights.
Confirmation has been received for the entries of Jordyn Brazier, Victorian duo Paul Solomon and Brenten Farrer while the Northern Territories Jamie O’Neill has also lodged his entry form.
Brazier will again be at the wheel of the NS21 Maxim, with his legendary Pop Steve on the spanners along with six-time National Champion father Garry.
The team are working overtime after a nasty wreck at Sydney Speedway just last weekend to ensure that the Castrol Edge, Cobra waste Solutions, PWR Radiators, PASS Powdercoating, Vortex Wings, Weld Wheels, Blackshaw’s and Racing Optics NS21 is ready for battle.
Having made the B-Main at last years event, Paul Solomon will be back in the Austar Access Hire, Melbourne Malibu, Weldworx, Dirt X Ind, CPS Liquid Waste and Central Vic Earth Worx, Triple X Solomon Group V7.
Brenten Farrar is another of the drivers to have made the B-Main in 2019.
Farrer will drive the V34 maxim with support from Frijtek, Bradshaw Assessment, Kart Magic, Ayross, BF Car Carriers and TruTest, while Jamie O’Neil will make the long haul from the Darwin suburb of Berrimah to represent his partners, Repco Pinelands, Triple X, Austec Irrigation and Atlantic Oils, while also acknowledging the support of his wife Amy!
The 109th entry, remains open with the J&S Drilling team having entered the W60 car with a driver to be confirmed.
The qualifying nights have now also been assembled, with Night One set to roll out and include four previous Classic Champions, with Saturday set to be represented by five different Classic winners, with a grand total of ten Crowns between them!
The 10 strong American Contingent is split evenly across both Friday and Saturday night, while a total of 14 Australian Championship wins will be represented, with Friday containing three different Aussie Champions, with four wins between them, while Saturday also has three Australian Champions slated to greet the starter on night two, with an amazing ten Championships amongst them.
When it comes to World Series Sprintcars Champions, Friday will have two Series Champions amongst the 55 strong field, while Saturday’s 54 car field will feature three National Touring Series winners.
No matter which way you look at it, from this far out, it is most definitely going to be a hard fought Classic, with picking a likely winner a very tough job, with arguments and cases to be put forward for any number of the 109 entries.
Night One Qualifiers
CAR DRIVER
A1 Andrew Scheuerle
2D Ben Atkinson
V3 Shane Stewart
Q5 Cody Maroske
VA6 Tim Kaeding
Q7 Robbie Farr
V8 Bobby Daly
N10 Luke Stirton
W11 Jason Kendrick
S13 Brock Hallett
S14 Brendan Quinn
W14 Jason Pryde
S15 Aidan Hall
Q17 Luke Oldfield
W17 James McFadden
N20 Troy Little
S20 Glen Sutherland
V20 Brayden Cooley
VA21 Shaun Dobson
T22 Jock Goodyer
VA22 Leigh Mugavin
V25 Jack Lee
W25 Taylor Milling
NT26 Tony Moule
V27 Ross Jarred
VA27 Scott Bogucki
V28 Andrew Hughes
V32 Stephen Spark
V34 Brenten Farrer
V39 Brett Smith
V40 Rusty Hickman
V42 Jye O’Keeffe
V44 Tim Van Ginneken
N48 Jackson Delamont
V50 Darren Clarke
V52 Darren Mollenoyux
W53 Ben Ellement
Q54 Randy Morgan
V57 Troy Hose
Q59 Kevin Titman
V60 Jordyn Charge
W60 TBA
T62 Tate Frost
V64 David Aldersley
N65 Mitchell Gee
V68 Brett Milburn
USA71 Gio Scelzi
Q78 Andrew Corbet
S81 Luke Dillon
VA82 Mathew O’Shannassy
N89 Brayden Willmington
S96 Brendan Guerin
S97 Buddy Kofoid
V98 Peter Doukas
USA99 Kyle Larson
Night Two Qualifiers
CAR DRIVER
S2 Craig Van Der Stelt
T2 Scott Bissett
V2 Domain Ramsay
W2 Kerry Madsen
NS4 Ian Madsen
S4 Lisa Walker
USA4 Kalib Henry
VA4 Carly Walsh
NQ5 Danny Reidy
T7 Tim Hutchins
V7 Paul Solomon
VA12 Mark Carlin
N16 Daniel Sayre
V17 Dennis Jones
S19 Tim Shaffer
NS21 Jordyn Brazier
Q23 Lachlan McHugh
NT24 Jamie O’Neil
W26 Cory Eliason
S27 Daniel Pestka
VA29 Terry Rankin
V35 Jamie Veal
N36 Eddie Lumbar
S37 Terry Kelly
V37 Grant Anderson
N40 Chris McInerney
S45 Jake Tranter
T45 Kurt Luttrell
V45 Mike Van Bremen
N47 Marcus Dumesny
V48 Adam King
V49 Ricky Clarke
VA51 Robert Nicholas
N53 Jessie Attard
USA55 McKenna Haase
V55 Brooke Tatnell
V56 James Aranyosi
N57 Matt Dumesny
S63 Ryan Jones
V70 John Vogels
V72 Jacob Smith
V73 Charles Hunter
VA75 David Donegan
V77 Brayden Parr
S78 Keke Falland
V81 Robbie Paton
VA81 Rhys Baxter
Q83 Steven Lines
Q88 Ryan McNamara
V88 David Murcott
VA88 Grant Stansfield
V90 Corey McCullagh
N92 Sammy Walsh
N99 Carson Macedo
The 2020 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is supported by KFC, Performance Racegear, The Lady Bay Resort, GJ Gardner Homes and KRE Race Engines and will be held from Friday January 24, 2020 through to Sunday January 26, 2020.
Tickets for the Classic are currently available via www.premierspeedway.com.au with three and single night ticket options available.
On-line sales will cease at midnight on Thursday January 23, 2020 with nightly ticket sales available from the Warrnambool side gates from 9am on Friday January 24, 2020.