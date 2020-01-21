2020 Placerville Speedway Schedule Released

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, CA (January 20, 2020) — The final details have been inked on the 2020 Placerville Speedway schedule with confirmation of dates for the second annual Hangtown 100, which morphs into a three-night showcase at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 debuted with rave reviews this past year and will occur this season on Thursday, Friday and Saturday November 19th, 20th and 21st. With the event moving to a weekend date it should give it an even bigger boost in year two.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets/ USAC Western States Midgets will tackle the famed red clay all three nights, vying for a total purse of $150,000 plus contingencies.

“We are happy to make the official announcement that the Hangtown 100 is moving to a weekend date and will be a three-night show this season,” said event Promoter Matt Wood. “We really enjoyed the inaugural running last year and thought it featured some incredible racing. I felt the first 50-laps during the finale was some of the best racing I have ever seen. We also wanted to send a special thanks to the Empty Bowls Foundation of Placerville for working with the Hangtown 100 on the weekend date and they will be the official charity of our event.”

Levi Jones with the United States Auto Club also spoke about the Hangtown 100 heading into the second year saying, “We look forward to building on the great momentum from the inaugural event, as we head into year two with an added day and additional prize money. It makes for an incredible end of the year on the Western Swing with so many great USAC Midget events including Arizona Speedway, Bakersfield, Placerville and Ventura.”

Rounding out the card once again at the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 this season will be the NW Focus Midgets. “The Northwest Focus Midget Series is extremely excited to have the chance to return to the El Dorado County Fairgrounds for the 2020 Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway,” said Carla Stewart with the NW Focus Midgets. “The 2019 event was epic and will certainly be surpassed in excitement this year with it moving to a weekend date. We look forward to seeing our drivers compete once again on such a large stage and can’t thank Scott and Kami, Matt Wood and everyone enough for this great opportunity.”

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 is one of several major events that will hit the Placerville Speedway this season. Along with the season ending showcase, the USAC Western States Midgets will also be in action at the track on July 11th and October 10th.

“We thought the inaugural Hangtown 100 went exceptionally well and are excited to host it once again this season,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “Having it move to a weekend date is huge and adding in an extra night should be beneficial to all the competitors. We want to thank Elk Grove Ford, Royal Truck Body, PureCrop1 and all the sponsors that made the inaugural running possible this past season. I’d also like to thank Scott Schweitzer and Bakersfield Speedway for working with us to acquire the weekend date this coming season.”

Russell continued, “Working with Matt Wood has been a great experience and to see the passion he has for midget racing and putting this event on has been pretty special. Matt has been an amazing supporter of our endeavors with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, along with Placerville and it’s grown to be more than simply just a partnership. Through it all we’ve become friends and close to his family as well. When he came to me with the idea of the Hangtown 100 it was pretty much how we came to him with ideas on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour when it started. It was great working with Spridge, Levi Jones and the whole staff at USAC. They helped things run flawlessly and we look forward to teaming up once again this season to make the Hangtown 100 the best it can be. It was also great working with Carla and Galen Stewart and their whole staff from the NW Focus Midgets. We look forward to having them back as well for year two.”

To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/hangtown100

Placerville Speedway season passes are also available, include a reserved seat and feature an extensive savings as opposed to purchasing each week. A season ticket is good for 23 total events, excluding the ASCS National show, the El Dorado County Fair, Monster Trucks and the Hangtown 100. An adult season pass can be purchased for $330 or with a parking pass for $445. When breaking down the season pass savings, you can take in the action for under $15 a night. Passes are also available for seniors, military, juniors and children. Season passes are available at www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 13,000 followers of the track on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2020 season. You can also find us on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Placerville Speedway 2020 Schedule

Celebrating 55 years of Grassroots Racing

Saturday March 7: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | Gold Strike Stampede

Saturday March 14: Test and Tune | 2pm-6pm with pit gate opening at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 21: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | 17th annual Tribute to Al Hinds/ Championship Opener

Saturday March 28: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, BCRA Midget Lites | Spring Fever Frenzy

Saturday April 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | First Responders Night

Saturday April 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday April 18: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Midget Lites | Red Hawk Casino Night

Saturday April 25: IMCA All-Star Modified Tour, IMCA Sport Mods, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Tilford Tribute

Saturday May 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks, Wingless 600 Micros and Vintage Hard Tops | Coors Light Night

Saturday May 9: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Mini Trucks and BCRA Midget Lites | Mother’s Day Madness

Saturday May 30: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Dads and Grads Night

Saturday June 6: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards | Marcel Cassulo Classic

Saturday June 13: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | Mtn. Democrat Kids Bike Night

Friday June 19: El Dorado County Fair | Mutton Bustin’ and Rodeo

Saturday June 20: El Dorado County Fair | Wheelbarrow Races

Sunday June 21: El Dorado County Fair | Rubicon Rock Crawl

Friday June 26: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Fourth annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Saturday June 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Fourth annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Saturday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 11: USAC West Coast Wingless 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets and Wingless BCRA Midget Lites | Gold Dust Fever

Saturday July 18: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Non-Sanctioned Wingless Spec Sprints | 15th annual Mark Forni Classic

Saturday July 25: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Vintage Hard Tops | Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday August 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars and Non-Sanctioned Wingless Spec Sprints | Legends Night

Saturday August 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Vintage Hard Tops | Carnett Clash

Wednesday August 26: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Gold Country Showdown

Saturday August 29: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | Big Trophy Night

Saturday September 19: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Ladies Night/ Championship Finale

Friday September 25: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday September 26: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday October 10: USAC West Coast Wingless 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets and Wingless BCRA Midget Lites | Prospector Pandemonium

Thursday November 19: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets/ USAC Western States Midgets and NW Focus Midgets | Hangtown 100

Friday November 20: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets/ USAC Western States Midgets and NW Focus Midgets | Hangtown 100

Saturday November 21: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets/ USAC Western States Midgets and NW Focus Midgets | Hangtown 100

Saturday December 12: Night of Champions Awards Banquet