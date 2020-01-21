Vermeer Motorsports Chooses Schuerenberg

(January 21, 2020) – Hunter Schuerenberg was named drive the Vermeer Motorsports #55 sprint car for the 2020 season on Monday. Schuerenberg will run around 70 shows for Vermeer with a focus on the track championship at Knoxville Raceway alogn with a mix of All Star, World of Outlaw, and IRA Sprint Car programs. The Vermeer/Schuerenberg combination will start their 2020 campaign in March with the World of Outlaws.

Schuerenberg from Sikeston, Missouri moved to Indianapolis to compete with the United States Auto Club, but over the past several seasons has increasing winged sprint car starts to where most of his season is spent in the division.

Schuerenberg picked up four feature wins in 2019 in non—wing sprint car competition.

Vermeer announced last week that they were parting ways with Brooke Tatnell.