2020 American Sprint Car Series Membership Now Open

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 23, 2020) Driver and Crew Member Registration for the 2020 season with the American Sprint Car Series is now open.

Drivers can register for their intended series online at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1846/registrations/ until July 1, 2020. The cost of Driver Membership is $150.

Along with the required percentage of races contested to be eligible for point fund at the close of the season (70% Regionally and 80% Nationally) a driver must be a member before the deadline and remain a member in good standing. Membership Insurance is provided by Reel Media to all paid members and is a supplemental policy good at any ASCS sanctioned event.

Crew Members cannot register online, but instead by phone to (918) 838-3777 or mail to 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112. Crew Members receive the same Insurance coverage as Drivers. The cost of the Crew Membership is $100. All forms can also be turned into the Competition Director for your selected series.

Driver Membership can also be done by phone or mail. Forms can be downloaded at https://www.ascsracing.com/downloads. The American Sprint Car Series does not require a membership to compete at ASCS events.

It is also highly recommended that anyone who attends a race as a Driver, Crew Member, Official, Photographer, etc. purchase additional insurance through STIDA. ASCS Members receive a discount and with STIDA, are covered regardless of sanction. Information on STIDA ca be found at http://www.stida.com.

Questions regarding Memberships can be directed to the office of the American Sprint Car Series by calling (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM (CT).

Memberships are not accepted via Social Media.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Reference:

Driver Membership ($150) – https://www.myracepass.com/series/1846/registrations/

Crew Membership ($100) – Phone or Mail

Contact

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Website: http://www.ascsracing.com

Downloadable Forms: https://www.ascsracing.com/downloads