McFadden Scores Second Career Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic Title

By T.J. Buffenbarger
WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 26, 2020) — For the second time in his career James McFadden won the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway. McFadden took the lead after defending Classic champion Robbie Farr tangled with a slower car on lap six and held off multiple challenges from Cory Eliason through slower traffic for the victory. McFadden is the ninth driver in history to win the Classic two or more times.
“I’m just pumped mate, that was a hard race,” said McFadden. “I could kind of run the middle there and got past those guys and I was watching the big screen and saw (Eliason) coming on the top.”
Afterwards McFadden revealed he was fortunate to win again in front of his hometown crowd in Warrnambol , Victoria due to his engine losing a cylinder during the second lap of the feature, rending his car unable to do the traditional celebratory doughnuts on the event logo painted on the grass in the infield.
“Sorry to the crowd. I’d love to do some doughnuts but dropped a cylinder on lap one or two and I was just trying to nurse it home. There is no way I could have done doughnuts, (the engine) was missing and carrying on the starts.”
Farr and Eliason started on the front row for the 40-lap finale, racing side by side for more of the first lap before Farr slid to the lead in turn four. After the opening lap was complete the red flag appeared when Carson Macedo tipped over in turn two.
After the restart Farr led with McFadden quickly closing in second position entering slower traffic. With five laps in McFadden under Farr and a slower car for the lead. Farr went over the slower car’s right rear tire and hit the wall hard between turns one and two. Farr emerged from the car under his own power after the hard hit in turn one.
McFadden assumed the lead and drove away from the field. Just as McFadden started to enter slower traffic the caution appeared for Grant Anderson sitting backwards on the track on lap 13.
Unphased by the caution McFadden opened a straightaway lead with Eliason trying to keep pace followed by Jamie Veal. By lap 23 McFadden encountered heavy traffic and allowed Eliason and Veal to close. McFadden found some relief splitting lapped cars three side. Eliason followed McFadden through the same hole in traffic but could not gain enough momentum to take the lead.
As McFadden pulled away Veal took second from Eliason on lap 34 just before the red flag appeared for a hard flip by Brenten Farrer. Tim Kaeding also was involved. Both drivers exited the cars under their own power.
McFadden pulled away as Eliason drove ty Veal for second. One late later the caution flag appeared for Scott Bogucki and Marcus Dumesny made contact with Bogucki ending up backwards in turn four while Dumesny continued.
McFadden motored away again using the top of the track after the restart while Eliason dropped back through the field with Vela moving to second and Kerry Madsen driving into third.
Up front it was all McFadden taking his second classic triumph over Veal, Madsen, Eliason, and Dumesny.
Afterwards McFadden expressed his relief being able to pull away on every restart late in the feature.
“This is a magic night. We just pounded the cushion there and I was a bit angry with those two cautions there. I was watching the big screen and saw I had a bit of a gap. You never know what might happen on restarts and cautions breed cautions.”
48th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, VIC
Sunday January 26, 2020
