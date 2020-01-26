McFadden Scores Second Career Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic Title

By T.J. Buffenbarger

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 26, 2020) — For the second time in his career James McFadden won the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway. McFadden took the lead after defending Classic champion Robbie Farr tangled with a slower car on lap six and held off multiple challenges from Cory Eliason through slower traffic for the victory. McFadden is the ninth driver in history to win the Classic two or more times.

“I’m just pumped mate, that was a hard race,” said McFadden. “I could kind of run the middle there and got past those guys and I was watching the big screen and saw (Eliason) coming on the top.”

Afterwards McFadden revealed he was fortunate to win again in front of his hometown crowd in Warrnambol , Victoria due to his engine losing a cylinder during the second lap of the feature, rending his car unable to do the traditional celebratory doughnuts on the event logo painted on the grass in the infield.

“Sorry to the crowd. I’d love to do some doughnuts but dropped a cylinder on lap one or two and I was just trying to nurse it home. There is no way I could have done doughnuts, (the engine) was missing and carrying on the starts.”

Farr and Eliason started on the front row for the 40-lap finale, racing side by side for more of the first lap before Farr slid to the lead in turn four. After the opening lap was complete the red flag appeared when Carson Macedo tipped over in turn two.

After the restart Farr led with McFadden quickly closing in second position entering slower traffic. With five laps in McFadden under Farr and a slower car for the lead. Farr went over the slower car’s right rear tire and hit the wall hard between turns one and two. Farr emerged from the car under his own power after the hard hit in turn one.

McFadden assumed the lead and drove away from the field. Just as McFadden started to enter slower traffic the caution appeared for Grant Anderson sitting backwards on the track on lap 13.

Unphased by the caution McFadden opened a straightaway lead with Eliason trying to keep pace followed by Jamie Veal. By lap 23 McFadden encountered heavy traffic and allowed Eliason and Veal to close. McFadden found some relief splitting lapped cars three side. Eliason followed McFadden through the same hole in traffic but could not gain enough momentum to take the lead.

As McFadden pulled away Veal took second from Eliason on lap 34 just before the red flag appeared for a hard flip by Brenten Farrer. Tim Kaeding also was involved. Both drivers exited the cars under their own power.

McFadden pulled away as Eliason drove ty Veal for second. One late later the caution flag appeared for Scott Bogucki and Marcus Dumesny made contact with Bogucki ending up backwards in turn four while Dumesny continued.

McFadden motored away again using the top of the track after the restart while Eliason dropped back through the field with Vela moving to second and Kerry Madsen driving into third.

Up front it was all McFadden taking his second classic triumph over Veal, Madsen, Eliason, and Dumesny.

Afterwards McFadden expressed his relief being able to pull away on every restart late in the feature.

“This is a magic night. We just pounded the cushion there and I was a bit angry with those two cautions there. I was watching the big screen and saw I had a bit of a gap. You never know what might happen on restarts and cautions breed cautions.”

48th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Premier Speedway

Warrnambool, VIC

Sunday January 26, 2020

Heat Race #1:

1. S4 – Lisa Walker

2. S63 – Ryan Jones

3. V73 – Charles Hunter

4. S19 – Tim Shaffer

5. NS4 – Ian Madsen

6. N47 – Marcus Dumesny

7. S27 – Daniel Pestka

8. V72 – Jacob Smith

9. S45 – Jake Tranter

10. V77 – Brayden Parr

11. N36 – Eddie Lumbar

Heat Race #2:

1. T7 – Tim Hutchins

2. V7 – Paul Solomon

3. V70 – John Vogels

4. V55 – Brooke Tatnell

5. Q83 – Steve Lines

6. W2 – Kerry Madsen

7. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh

8. NQ21 – Jorydan Brazier

9. NQ5 – Danny Reidy

10. V2 – Domain Ramsay

11. VA75 – David Donegan

12. NT24 – Jamie O’Neill

Heat Race #3:

1. W26 – Cory Eliason

2. S2 – Craig Vanderstelt

3. VA81 – Rhys Baxter

4. N92 – Sam Walsh

5. V17 – Dennis Jones

6. N99 – Carson Macedo

7. Q88 – Ryan McNamara

8. VA29 – Terry Rankin

9. S78 – Keke Falland

10. V48 – Adam King

11. T2 – Scott Bissett

12. USA4 – Kalib Henry

Heat Race #4:

1. V37 – Grant Anderson

2. V88 – David Murcott

3. V35 – Jamie Veal

4. N53 – Jessie Attard

5. VA12 – Mark Carlin

6. V81 – Robbie Paton

7. VA4 – Carly Walsh

8. V56 – James Aranyosi

9. V45 – Mike Van Bremen

10. N40 – Chris Mcinerney

11. V90 – Corey McCullagh

Heat Race #5:

1. A1 – Andrew Scheuerle

2. V98 – Peter Doukas

3. Q59 – Kevin Titman

4. W17 – James McFadden

5. S13 – Brock Hallett

6. Q54 – Randy Morgan

7. V68 – Brett Milburn

8. Q78 – Andrew Corbert

9. N10 – Luke Stiron

10. V50 – Darren Clarke

11. W11 – Jason Kendrick

Heat Race #6:

1. Q5 – Cody Maroske

2. S97 – Buddy Kofoid

3. V60 – Jordyn Charge

4. W25 – Taylor Milling

5. T62 – Tate Frost

6. N65 – Mitchell Gee

7. N20 – Troy Little

8. VA27 – Scott Bogucki

9. V40 – Rusty Hickman

10. S20 – Glen Sutherland

11. S96 – Brendan Guerin

12. VA82 – Matthew Oshannassy

Heat Race #7:

1. N48 – Jackson Delamont

2. V3 – Shane Stewart

3. NQ7 – Robbie Farr

4. V25 – Jack Lee

5. N89 – Braydan Willmington

6. V34 – Brenten Farrer

7. V44 – Tim Van Ginneken

8. Q17 – Luke Oldfield

9. V42 – Jye Okeeffe

10. V27 – Ross Jarrad

11. VA22 – Leigh Mugavin

12. S15 – Aidan Hall

Heat Race #8:

1. S81 – Luke Dillon

2. T22 – Jock Goodyer

3. VA21 – Shaun Dobson

4. D2 – Ben Atkinson

5. VA6 – Tim Kaeding

6. V32 – Stephen Spark

7. N57 – Matthew Dumesny

8. NT26 – Tony Moule

9. V8 – Bobby Daly

10. V28 – Andrew Hughes

11. W53 – Ben Ellement

12. USA99 – Kyle Larson

D-Main:

1. VA75 – David Donegan

2. Q78 – Andrew Corbert

3. S96 – Brendan Guerin

4. V27 – Ross Jarrad

5. NT24 – Jamie O’Neill

6. NT26 – Tony Moule

7. VA82 – Matthew Oshannassy

8. T2 – Scott Bissett

9. VA22 – Leigh Mugavin

10. VA12 – Mark Carlin

C-Main #1:

1. V68 – Brett Milburn

2. VA21 – Shaun Dobson

3. Q59 – Kevin Titman

4. W11 – Jason Kendrick

5. V42 – Jye Okeeffe

6. T62 – Tate Frost

7. V8 – Bobby Daly

8. W25 – Taylor Milling

9. S20 – Glen Sutherland

10. S96 – Brendan Guerin

11. N10 – Luke Stiron

12. V28 – Andrew Hughes

13. V50 – Darren Clarke

14. V32 – Stephen Spark

15. VA75 – David Donegan

16. N89 – Braydan Willmington

17. V44 – Tim Van Ginneken

C-Main #2:

1. NQ5 – Danny Reidy

2. V90 – Corey McCullagh

3. USA4 – Kalib Henry

4. NQ21 – Jorydan Brazier

5. Q88 – Ryan McNamara

6. VA29 – Terry Rankin

7. S45 – Jake Tranter

8. VA81 – Rhys Baxter

9. V2 – Domain Ramsay

10. V56 – James Aranyosi

11. VA4 – Carly Walsh

12. S27 – Daniel Pestka

13. V48 – Adam King

14. Q78 – Andrew Corbert

15. V45 – Mike Van Bremen

16. S78 – Keke Falland

17. V27 – Ross Jarrad

B-Main #1:

1. S81 – Luke Dillon

2. V25 – Jack Lee

3. V34 – Brenten Farrer

4. N65 – Mitchell Gee

5. V60 – Jordyn Charge

6. V40 – Rusty Hickman

7. D2 – Ben Atkinson

8. T22 – Jock Goodyer

9. VA21 – Shaun Dobson

10. N48 – Jackson Delamont

11. V68 – Brett Milburn

12. Q54 – Randy Morgan

13. Q59 – Kevin Titman

14. Q17 – Luke Oldfield

15. Q5 – Cody Maroske

16. N20 – Troy Little

17. W11 – Jason Kendrick

18. W53 – Ben Ellement

19. N57 – Matthew Dumesny

20. A1 – Andrew Scheuerle

B-Main #2:

1. N92 – Sam Walsh

2. V55 – Brooke Tatnell

3. V37 – Grant Anderson

4. N99 – Carson Macedo

5. V90 – Corey McCullagh

6. V70 – John Vogels

7. V73 – Charles Hunter

8. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh

9. S2 – Craig Vanderstelt

10. USA4 – Kalib Henry

11. NS4 – Ian Madsen

12. NQ21 – Jorydan Brazier

13. NQ5 – Danny Reidy

14. V7 – Paul Solomon

15. V72 – Jacob Smith

16. S4 – Lisa Walker

17. V17 – Dennis Jones

18. N53 – Jessie Attard

19. T7 – Tim Hutchins

20. V81 – Robbie Paton

A-Main:

1. W17 – James McFadden

2. V35 – Jamie Veal

3. W2 – Kerry Madsen

4. W26 – Cory Eliason

5. N47 – Marcus Dumesny

6. S19 – Tim Shaffer

7. S97 – Buddy Kofoid

8. S81 – Luke Dillon

9. V55 – Brooke Tatnell

10. Q83 – Steven Lines

11. V98 – Peter Doukas

12. S13 – Brock Hallett

13. V3 – Shane Stewart

14. N65 – Mitchell Gee

15. V25 – Jack Lee

16. S63 – Ryan Jones

17. VA27 – Scott Bogucki

18. V88 – David Murcott

19. VA6 – Tim Kaeding

20. V34 – Brenten Farrer

21. N92 – Sam Walsh

22. V37 – Grant Anderson

23. NQ7 – Robbie Farrer

24. N99 – Carson Macedo