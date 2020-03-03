Placerville Speedway opens season with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – March 3, 2020…For the first time since 2012 the Placerville Speedway is set to welcome the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network this Saturday March 7th.

The inaugural “Gold Strike Stampede” launches the historic 55th season of competition at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds quarter-mile bullring, which should see a banner year in 2020. Adding to the excitement this Saturday night will be the colorful coupes of the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

“We look forward to welcoming the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour back to Placerville Speedway this Saturday,” commented track Promoter Scott Russell. “We feel that the 2020 racing season will offer a lot of variety for our fans and that starts right off the bat with the Gold Strike Stampede. California provides a lot of stiff competition as we know, so it’ll be fun to watch our local stars take on the national racers this weekend. It should be a great month of racing to open the season in Placerville and we can’t wait to get it underway.”

The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network first competed at the Placerville Speedway in 2011, which saw veteran Wayne Johnson sweep both nights of action. The following year, local fans were able to celebrate, as Nor-Car driver Mason Moore topped the national tour competitors to claim the victory. After a long absence the next chapter in ASCS National Tour racing on the “Old Hangtown” red clay will be written this Saturday night.

Last weekends opening rounds with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour in Arizona were picked off by Oklahoma racer Matt Covington and reigning series champion Sam Hafertepe Jr. respectively. Covington currently leads the standings heading into California over Aromas driver Justin Sanders, Oklahoma’s Harli White, Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi and Roseville’s Colby Copeland. Sanders claimed podium finishes each night and should be considered a strong threat on Saturday.

After pocketing his seventh Placerville Speedway track title last year, Auburn’s Andy Forsberg will be another favorite looking to keep the money in the Golden State. Forsberg earned seven victories at the quarter-mile in 2019, bringing his career total up to an amazing 65 triumphs. All in all, upwards of 40 to 50 Winged 360 Sprint Cars are expected to converge at the track this weekend.

As noted, sharing the card on Saturday will be the always entertaining Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association, who will have a healthy mix of races at Placerville Speedway this season. In total the Dwarf Cars will hit the track on seven different occasions, including both nights of the “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” on June 26th and 27th.

Adult tickets for this Saturday’s Gold Strike Stampede on March 7th will cost $30, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $26, children 6-11 are $5, kids five and under are free! Seating is general admission in both the grandstands and bleachers. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online by clicking https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1198602&store=23296

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. A happy hour is offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:45pm, with cars on track for wheel packing shortly after 5pm. Hot laps and racing will follow with heats expected to fire-off around 7pm. Live music will be performed from 4-6 in the grandstand midway.

The Gold Strike Stampede opens a busy month at Placerville Speedway that also includes a Test and Tune on Saturday March 14th. The pit gate opens at noon during the playday with cars on track from 2pm-6pm. Please note that the grandstands are closed during the Test and Tune.

Competitive action then returns on Saturday March 21st when the 17th annual “Tribute to Al Hinds” kicks-off the championship point season with Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites. The following week will find the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards hit the red clay to open their fourth season on Saturday March 28th.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 13,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2020 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 7: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | Gold Strike Stampede

Saturday March 14: Test and Tune | 2pm-6pm with pit gate opening at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 21: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | 17th annual Tribute to Al Hinds/ Championship Opener

Saturday March 28: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, BCRA Midget Lites | Spring Fever Frenzy