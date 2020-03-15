Dewease Dominates Feature at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, PA (March 14, 2020) — Lance Dewease won the feature on Saturday at Port Royal Speedway in dominating fashion. Dewease started on the front row and led all 25-laps of the non-stop main event by 7.584 seconds over Logan Wagner. Danny Dietrich, LUcas Wolfe, and Mike Wagner rounded out the top five.

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, PA

Saturday March 14, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 7-Gerard McIntyre

2. 55-Mike Wagner

3. 5M-Brent Marks

4. 33-Jared Esh

5. 2-AJ Flick

6. 25-Tyler Bear

7. 67-Justin Whittal

8. 19-Curt Stroup

9. 44-Joey Hershey

Heat Race #2:

1. 12-Blane Heimbach

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

3. 0-Rick Lafferty

4. 83-Lynton Jeffrey

5. 5-Dylan Cisney

6. 39M-Anthony Macri

7. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni

8. 12J-Jonathan Jones

Heat Race #3:

1. 1-Logan Wagner

2. 47K-Kody Lehman

3. 24-Lucas Wolfe

4. 40-George Hobaugh

5. 91-Anthony Fiore

6. 57J-Jeff Miller

7. 17B-Steve Buckwalter

8. 33M-Brent Matus

Heat Race #4:

1. 69K-Lance Dewease

2. 45-Jeff Halligan

3. 48-Danny Dietrich

4. 55K-Robbie Kendall

5. 35-Tyler Reeser

6. 11-TJ Stutts

7. 13-Brandon Matus

8. 33W-Mike Walter II

B-Main:

1. 39M-Anthony Macri

2. 11-TJ Stutts

3. 25-Tyler Bear

4. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni

5. 57J-Jeff Miller

6. 67-Justin Whittal

7. 17B-Steve Buckwalter

8. 33W-Mike Walter II

9. 33M-Brent Matus

10. 19-Curt Stroup

11. 13-Brandon Matus

12. 44-Joey Hershey

13. 12J-Jonathan Jones

A-Main:

1. 69K-Lance Dewease

2. 1-Logan Wagner

3. 48-Danny Dietrich

4. 24-Lucas Wolfe

5. 55-Mike Wagner

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

7. 45-Jeff Halligan

8. 5M-Brent Marks

9. 12-Blane Heimbach

10. 47K-Kody Lehman

11. 2-AJ Flick

12. 5-Dylan Cisney

13. 7-Gerard McIntyre

14. 39M-Anthony Macri

15. 33-Jared Esh

16. 83-Lynton Jeffrey

17. 91-Anthony Fiore

18. 35-Tyler Reeser

19. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni

20. 11-TJ Stutts

21. 55K-Robbie Kendall

22. 40-George Hobaugh

23. 0-Rick Lafferty

24. 25-Tyler Bear