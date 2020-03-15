Macedo Wins Opening Day Feature at Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, PA (March 15, 2020) — Carson Macedo can add Williams Grove Speedway feature winner to his already impressive resume following his opening day feature victory Sunday afternoon. Macedo took the lead from Ryan Smith with eight laps to go and drove away to a 1.885 second victory over Danny Dietrich, Lance Dewease, Brent Marks, and Smith.
Williams Grove Speedway
Mechanicsburg, PA
Sunday March 15, 2020
Heat Race #1:
1. 72 – Ryan Smith
2. 17B – Steve Buckwalter
3. 07 – Gerard McIntyre
4. 5 – Brent Marks
5. 75 – Chase Dietz
6. 5C – Dylan Cisney
7. 1W – Matt Campbell
8. 95 – Hunter Mackison
Heat Race #2:
1. 40 – George Hobaugh
2. 0 – Rick Lafferty
3. 13 – Brandon Matus
4. 69K – Lance Dewease
5. 11 – T.J. Stutts –
6. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss
7. 1080 – Jordan Mackison
8. 4 – Dwight Leppo
Heat Race #3:
1. 73B – Brett Michalski
2. 21 – Brian Montieth
3. 48 – Danny Dietrich
4. 39M – Anthony Macri
5. 44 – Dylan Norris
6. 27S – Adrian Shaffer
7. 99M – Kyle Moody
8. 83 – Lynton Jeffrey
Heat Race #4:
1. 39 – Cale Thomas
2. 2 – Carson Macedo
3. 51 – Freddie Rahmer
4. 33 – Doug Esh
5. 1X – Chad Trout
6. 55K – Robbie Kendall
7. 33M – Brent Matus
8. 24 – Lucas Wolfe
B-Main:
1. 3z – Brock Zearfoss
2. 5c – Dylan Cisney
3. 55k – Robbie Kendall
4. 99m – Kyle Moody
5. 1080 – Jordan Mackison
6. 33m – Brent Matus
7. 4l – Dwight Leppo
8. 27s – Adrian Shaffer
10. 24 – Lucas Wolfe
A-Main:
1. 2 – Carson Macedo
2. 48 – Danny Dietrich
3. 69k – Lance Dewease
4. 5 – Brent Marks
5. 72 – Ryan Smith
6. 51 – Freddie Rahmer
7. 07 – Gerard Mcintyre Jr
8. 21 – Brian Montieth
9. 39m – Anthony Macri
10. 0 – Rick Lafferty
11. 33e – Jared Esh
12. 11 – Tj Stutts
13. 1x – Chad Trout
14. 40 – George Hobough Jr
15. 75d – Chase Dietz
16. 3z – Brock Zearfoss
17. 55k – Robbie Kendall
18. 73b – Brett Michalski
19. 39 – Cale Thomas
20. 44 – Dylan Norris
21. 99m – Kyle Moody
22. 13 – Brandon Matus
23. 5c – Dylan Cisney
24. 17b – Steve Buckwalter