Macedo Wins Opening Day Feature at Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, PA (March 15, 2020) — Carson Macedo can add Williams Grove Speedway feature winner to his already impressive resume following his opening day feature victory Sunday afternoon. Macedo took the lead from Ryan Smith with eight laps to go and drove away to a 1.885 second victory over Danny Dietrich, Lance Dewease, Brent Marks, and Smith.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, PA

Sunday March 15, 2020

Heat Race #1:

1. 72 – Ryan Smith

2. 17B – Steve Buckwalter

3. 07 – Gerard McIntyre

4. 5 – Brent Marks

5. 75 – Chase Dietz

6. 5C – Dylan Cisney

7. 1W – Matt Campbell

8. 95 – Hunter Mackison

Heat Race #2:

1. 40 – George Hobaugh

2. 0 – Rick Lafferty

3. 13 – Brandon Matus

4. 69K – Lance Dewease

5. 11 – T.J. Stutts –

6. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss

7. 1080 – Jordan Mackison

8. 4 – Dwight Leppo

Heat Race #3:

1. 73B – Brett Michalski

2. 21 – Brian Montieth

3. 48 – Danny Dietrich

4. 39M – Anthony Macri

5. 44 – Dylan Norris

6. 27S – Adrian Shaffer

7. 99M – Kyle Moody

8. 83 – Lynton Jeffrey

Heat Race #4:

1. 39 – Cale Thomas

2. 2 – Carson Macedo

3. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

4. 33 – Doug Esh

5. 1X – Chad Trout

6. 55K – Robbie Kendall

7. 33M – Brent Matus

8. 24 – Lucas Wolfe

B-Main:

1. 3z – Brock Zearfoss

2. 5c – Dylan Cisney

3. 55k – Robbie Kendall

4. 99m – Kyle Moody

5. 1080 – Jordan Mackison

6. 33m – Brent Matus

7. 4l – Dwight Leppo

8. 27s – Adrian Shaffer

10. 24 – Lucas Wolfe

A-Main:

1. 2 – Carson Macedo

2. 48 – Danny Dietrich

3. 69k – Lance Dewease

4. 5 – Brent Marks

5. 72 – Ryan Smith

6. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

7. 07 – Gerard Mcintyre Jr

8. 21 – Brian Montieth

9. 39m – Anthony Macri

10. 0 – Rick Lafferty

11. 33e – Jared Esh

12. 11 – Tj Stutts

13. 1x – Chad Trout

14. 40 – George Hobough Jr

15. 75d – Chase Dietz

16. 3z – Brock Zearfoss

17. 55k – Robbie Kendall

18. 73b – Brett Michalski

19. 39 – Cale Thomas

20. 44 – Dylan Norris

21. 99m – Kyle Moody

22. 13 – Brandon Matus

23. 5c – Dylan Cisney

24. 17b – Steve Buckwalter