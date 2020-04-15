Parsons and McCord on This Week’s Edition of Thunder Relived

From Richie Murray

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (April 14, 2020) – Johnny Parsons and Jason McCord are this week’s guests on episodes nine and 10 of USAC’s Thunder Relived, this Thursday and Saturday night, April 16th and 18th, respectively, at 8pm Eastern on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dzkF8Y.

Parsons is a decorated veteran of auto racing for over four decades, competing against the likes of A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti in the 1960s all the way to the likes of Dave Darland and Tracy Hines in the late 2000s. This Thursday, Parsons, a veteran of 12 Indianapolis 500 starts, will revisit and recap his long-awaited first career USAC Silver Crown win as a driver, which also happened to be the first series win by recently-passed team owner Gene Nolen, at Indianapolis Raceway Park in 1991.

McCord, meanwhile, will tell of his unbelievable introduction into becoming a full-time USAC Sprint Car driver with no prior racing experience of any kind. Additionally, on Saturday, he’ll recap two of the bigger wins of his career, both of which came at Indianapolis Raceway Park, home to many nationally televised USAC racing broadcasts over the years: 2002 Sprints and 2003 Silver Crown, which both involve late-race comebacks by McCord.

Thursday’s Thunder Relived episode featuring Parsons will precede round three of the 2020 AMSOIL USAC iRacing Challenge presented by NOS Energy Drink Midget race from Williams Grove Speedway at 9pm ET on FloRacing. The event will feature the stars of USAC Racing competing against one another in the world’s leading motorsports simulation weekly each Thursday night throughout the month of April.

Thunder Relived promises to take you under the helmet and in-depth with USAC personalities past and present as we revisit all the thrills, spills and the greatest moments from USAC's vast Sprint, Midget and Silver Crown video vault.